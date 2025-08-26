Hanuma Vihari set to join Tripura for 2025-26 season after leaving Andhra Pradesh

Hanuma Vihari, remembered more for his gritty outing against Australia at SCG in 2021 than for his series-topping 289 runs against West Indies in 2019, has decided to leave Andhra Pradesh and play for Tripura in the 2025-26 domestic season.

Vihari said on social media that he has signed for Tripura as one of their three professionals for this season. He will represent Tripura in all three formats.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to move to the Tripura Cricket Association, where I'll be representing the state in all three formats of the game,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.

“While I'm grateful to the Andhra Cricket Association for the role they've played in my journey so far, I believe it's time for a platform that aligns better with my aspirations and allows me to contribute consistently across formats.” “Excited for this fresh challenge and fully committed to giving my best in this next phase,” he added.

Vihari, who started his Test career with a half-century on debut against England at the Oval in 2018, bailed India out with his 23-run unbeaten knock in the company of the now-retired R Ashwin in 2021 after the team stuttered to 272 for five after being set a mammoth target of 407.

India managed to draw the match at Sydney before going on to seal a memorable series win with victory at Brisbane in the following Test.

In 16 Tests, Vihari has scored 839 runs at an average of 33.56 with 111 being his best effort. In first-class cricket, he has amassed over 9,500 runs in 131 matches at 49.92 with a highest score of 302 and 24 hundreds.

