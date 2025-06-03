ChatGpt, Grok, Perplexity... AI tools say RCB to win IPL 2025 as Punjab await Kohli storm

Artificial Intelligence might not be right every time, but it does have answers up its sleeve.

While you wonder who will win the Indian Premier League summit showdown between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, we used our keyboards to make polite enquiries on all AI platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions were sought from four leading AI platforms — Grok, Perplexity, ChatGPT and Gemini — and each pointed to the same outcome: an RCB triumph.

Initially responding with "tough call", Grok issued a tactical, elaborate explanation.

"Both teams have shown strong form throughout the season, with PBKS and RCB securing top spots in the points table to reach this stage. Punjab Kings have had a remarkable journey, reaching their first final since 2014, led by captain Shreyas Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under captain Rajat Patidar, have also been in top form, with a clinical performance in Qualifier 1 where they chased down a target in just 10 overs, driven by Phil Salt’s explosive 56* off 27 balls.

Given the stakes, both teams are evenly matched, but RCB’s recent form, particularly their ability to close out games quickly in the playoffs, gives them a slight edge."

In the end, it had to close the query with a prediction. Grok said, "It’s a tough call, but RCB might have the upper hand due to their depth and recent playoff dominance."

Perplexity seemed a little low on cricket ideas. So the explanation was done with quickly.

"RCB and PBKS have faced each other three times this season. PBKS won the first encounter, but RCB won the next two, including a dominant victory in Qualifier 1. PBKS have played and won twice at the Narendra Modi stadium this season, while RCB have not played here yet. However, RCB's strong away record this season could offset this factor"

But the prediction was far removed from neutral. It said, "Based on current form and head-to-head record my prediction is that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will win the IPL 2025 final."

Our very own, tried and tested ChatGPT has considered RCB's recent form before taking a call. DRS level stuff.

"Both teams are vying for their first-ever IPL title, making this a historic and highly anticipated match. RCB has had a strong season, winning 9 matches in the league stage. Kohli himself has been in exceptional form, scoring 614 runs at an average of 55.81. For PBKS, Iyer has been a consistent performer, scoring six half-centuries this season."

The prediction was quite straightforward. "Considering RCB's recent form, head-to-head advantage, and key player performances, they are slightly favored to clinch the title," said ChatGPT.

Gemini did well with a cliched response, saying it was a tough call as "both teams have shown great form to reach the final."

"RCB boasts a formidable batting lineup with Virat Kohli leading the charge, and Phil Salt providing explosive starts.

While the overall head-to-head between these two teams is tied (18-18), RCB's recent victory against PBKS in Qualifier 1 gives them a psychological edge.

The long-standing desire for an IPL trophy, especially for a player like Virat Kohli, often fuels a team to perform under pressure.

However, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and their ability to chase down big totals make Punjab a dangerous opponent."

After huffing and puffing its way to a prediction, it finally said, "Despite PBKS's fighting spirit, RCB's overall balance, current form, and performance in high-pressure situations this season make them the favorites. It will undoubtedly be a thrilling contest, but I lean towards RCB finally lifting the trophy."

A brief IPL 2025 history

In Qualifier 1, Rajat Patidar’s RCB overwhelmed Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS by eight wickets, chasing down their target in just ten overs on the back of Phil Salt’s blistering 56* off 27 balls.

Undeterred, Punjab regrouped and toppled five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book a rematch and their first final appearance since 2014.

With both teams brimming with confidence yet chasing a maiden title, supporters remain split on who holds the upper hand.