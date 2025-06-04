11 dead, over 30 injured as RCB IPL victory celebration sparks stampede near Chinnaswamy

A stampede-like situation near Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday left eleven people dead and over 30 injured.

The incident occurred as large crowds gathered outside the venue, leading to chaos and panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the stampede in Bengaluru during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations, describing the incident as “absolutely heartrending.”

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he said, “In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones.” The Prime Minister also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the mishap.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed deep shock over the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations in the city.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, Siddaramaiah said the heartbreaking incident has eclipsed the joy of the team’s long-awaited triumph.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia criticised the organisers for inadequate planning. Calling the incident “most unfortunate,” Saikia stressed that the celebrations should have been handled with greater foresight and coordination to ensure public safety.

Karnataka deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday acknowledged the massive turnout and admitted that crowd control had become a challenge.

"I apologise for the overcrowding," he said. "We arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young vibrant crowd, we can't use lathi on them."

"No information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details," he added while addressing the reporters.

Responding to BJP’s allegations, he said the opposition was quick to point fingers while the government remained focused on ensuring public safety.

“They are there to allege, and we are here to protect,” Shivakumar said, confirming that he would be visiting the hospital where the injured were being treated.

“I’ve spoken to the Police Commissioner and other officials. I will visit the hospital shortly, but I don’t want to disturb the doctors who are attending to patients. The exact casualty figure is still being assessed,” he stated.

Appealing for public composure, Shivakumar added, “We urge people to stay calm. The programme was shortened and wrapped up within 10 minutes. We are working to restore normalcy. Lakhs had gathered at the venue.”

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the commotion.



A lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

According to eye-witnesses, a stampede-like situation emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals.

Visuals also showed some of those who were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.

Police had a tough time in crowd management as a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to gain entry, at the same time, into the stadium.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes.

The incident unfolded just as RCB was slated to arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for their much-anticipated victory parade on home turf.

The franchise, fresh from its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after an 18-year wait, had planned an open-bus procession through the streets.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was to honour the team at Vidhana Soudha, followed by trophy celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The felicitation ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday, 5 pm – 6 pm.



Earlier in the day, city police denied permission for a open bus parade, citing Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and the need to avoid large gatherings.

More details awaited.