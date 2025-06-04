Ee sala loan namde: RCB finally wins IPL, social media trolls Vijay Mallya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 win breaking its 18-year title drought has also sparked a flood of memes.

Soon after RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their first-ever IPL trophy, former team stakeholder Vijay Mallya posted a congratulatory message on X. “RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years,” he wrote. “Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament.” He ended the post with, “Ee Sala Cup Namde!”—a slogan RCB fans have used for years.

In another tweet he wrote, "When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss and Mr 360 AB DeVillers who remain an indelible part of RCB history. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Ee Sala Cup Bengaluru baruthe!"

Users soon responded to the post with sarcasm and humour, many of them bringing up Mallya’s long-pending loan default cases and his fugitive status.

One user, @khurpenchh, shared a clip from the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in which Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri feed pigeons while calling out ‘Aao Aao,’ captioned to suggest the State Bank of India is still waiting for Mallya to return.

On Instagram, Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya shared a video of himself reacting to RCB’s win. That post got a comment from none other than Lalit Modi, who wrote “Congratulations.”

Lalit Modi, the founder and first chairman of the IPL, is accused of multiple serious charges related to his tenure as IPL commissioner and cricket administrator. Modi was suspended by the BCCI in April 2010 on 22 charges including financial irregularities, misconduct, indiscipline, and actions detrimental to the interests of the BCCI.

One X user's post included an image of US President Donald Trump with a caption written in his characteristic tone: “I did it. I spoke to both beautiful teams – amazing team – and especially Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. I told them, ‘Look Virat needs this. He’s been waiting forever. Let’s make RCB great again.’ And they agreed. You’re welcome, India.” The user added, “The real reason for #RCB win!”

In another meme, a still from the movie Koi Mil Gaya shows Hrithik Roshan surrounded by children. The labels: Hrithik as RCB and the children as Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow SuperGiants. The caption: “RCB fans after winning their first IPL trophy.”

Ramesh Srivats wrote on X, "RCB is a well brought up team. Stayed away from the cup till they turned 18."

Another user posted a photo of a fan holding a cutout that read, “Not getting married till RCB wins IPL trophy.” The user captioned it, “A wedding people waited 18 years for.”