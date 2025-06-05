More to RCB triumph than Kohli's zest: Auction strategy played key role in ending wait

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players won the IPL for Virat Kohli much like the 2011 Indian team who gave it their all for Sachin Tendulkar in the World Cup.

But amid all the ecstasy and euphoria surrounding Kohli’s maiden IPL title, the first in 18 seasons, it was the team effort that contributed to their overall performance.

There was Phil Salt, who rushed back from London at 3am on Tuesday to play the final in Ahmedabad following the birth of his first child. The likes of Krunal Pandya (17 wickets), Josh Hazlewood (22 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (17 wickets), Yash Dayal (13 wickets), young Suyash Sharma and captain Rajat Patidar’s contributions can never be undermined.

Salt’s acrobatic and juggling catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya on the boundary ropes off Hazlewood played a key role in breaking Punjab Kings’ opening partnership. The wicket came against the run of play with Shreyas Iyer’s Kings sailing smoothly in their chase of 191.

“That was an outstanding catch,” RCB coach Andy Flower remarked. “I thought it was a perfect example of someone holding his nerve under pressure. It took a while to get to him. He knew that he was moving towards the boundary. And to stay that calm under that sort of pressure in a final to get our first wicket was an amazing piece of fielding from him and also just holding his nerve.”

Salt is a wicketkeeper and for him to judge the catch so well was incredible.

“You know, he only got back from England at 3 o’clock this morning. He’s been an outstanding batter and fielder for us throughout the season. He’s taken a couple of catches like that through the season. He works really hard at it. I think he’d actually prefer to keep wickets, but he was outstanding. And a turning point, obviously,” Flower said.

The RCB head coach felt the groundwork had been done at the auction when the team moved away from their traditional strategy of going after big batters and acknowledged the importance of building a strong bowling attack.

“The auction is a huge first step, and you’ve got to try and get it as right as possible. One of Mo Bobat’s key philosophies from the very beginning was to distribute the value more equitably, rather than overspending on big-name batsmen who are, of course, very fine players. But from the outset, we acknowledged the importance of building a strong bowling attack, and we worked toward that goal,” said Flower.

“On the first day of the auction, we received a bit of criticism... people felt like we were investing money instead of spending it. But that strategy gave us the flexibility to find great value on the second day.

“We were able to sign players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal, Tim David, and

Romario Shepherd, all of whom were really important additions. Also, I think Suyash, our young leg spinner, has done really well for us this season,” he added.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal presents Shreyas Iyer the runners-up trophy in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Getty Images

Punjab captain Shreyas too lauded Krunal’s effort in the final. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 2/17.

“They bowled brilliantly, especially Krunal (Pandya), the way he came in. He carries a lot of experience. He has done it over a period of time. And even today, the way he bowled, it was simply phenomenal. And I think that was the turning point,” Shreyas said on Tuesday.

Due credit should also go to the support staff and mentor-cum-batting coach Dinesh Karthik didn’t forget to say so amid the celebrations.

“A lot of credit to our support staff. I think we’ve been really good. It’s a very cliched thing to say at the end of the tournament, but I must say Andy Flower put us through the rigour. He really pushed us,” Karthik said.

“Obviously, it’s my first time. But the way he’s groomed me and helped me, more than that, the way from the start, he had a plan and a vision. And all of the pieces falling into place. And it’s great to see that’s the culmination of all the effort that all the boys have put in.”