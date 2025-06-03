Drake to win $1.312 million if RCB clinch IPL title. Karan Aujla plays a punt, too

“Ee saala cup namde” is the buzzword on social media and in the minds of thousands of Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans.

Canadian rapper Drake is now the latest to join the chorus with millions of dollars in hand.

But Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has thrown his weight behind the Punjab Kings with a Rs 3.1 crore bet.

Drake's big punt

The rapper posted a screengrab on his Instagram account, showcasing his $750k stake on the Bengaluru outfit.

With odds of 1.75, Drake stands to win $1.312 million if RCB defeat PBKS tonight.

He captioned the post with the iconic RCB chant: "Ee sala cup namde."

Karan Aujla joins in

The latest Bollywood sensation put out a story on Instagram, where it can be seen how he placed a bet of CA$ 500,000, which amounts to Rs 3.1 crore.

With odds of 1.90, Aujla stands to win around Rs 5.98 crore if PBKS defeat RCB tonight.

He captioned his story with, "Let's go Punjab."

New champions loading...

IPL is all set to finally get a new champion for the first time in three years.

RCB have never lifted the IPL trophy despite reaching the finals three times — in 2009, 2011, and 2016. PBKS, on the other hand, made it to the final only once, in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

As both teams gear up to battle it out for their maiden IPL title, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the high-stakes final on Tuesday evening.

Who has better chances?

With a stronger opening pair and greater variety in their bowling attack, RCB appears to have the edge. But that advantage could be overturned by the opposing skipper, Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer dismantled the Mumbai Indians bowling attack in the Qualifier 2 contest, with precise control of the required run rate while never losing his composure.

While RCB will look at key players such as Virat Kohli and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood to make an impact, Punjab will rely on the leadership of their captain and the strategic guidance of another Aussie, head coach Ricky Ponting.

The IPL final is already a high-voltage affair in India, and with celebrities making big bets in hopes of cashing in, the excitement has reached a whole new level.