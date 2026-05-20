Celebration of excellence as Ian Botham headlines Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Kolkata

Ian Botham was at his eloquent best during the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture, a joint initiative by The Bengal Club and The Telegraph, presented by the Bhawanipur Global Campus and powered by Eden. No doubt it left the audience mesmerised at the GD Birla Sabhaghar on Tuesday evening.

“The Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture celebrates cricket not merely as sport, but as a platform for ideas and leadership. The Bhawanipur Global Campus is delighted to associate with an event that reminds students and citizens alike that learning continues wherever meaningful conversations begin,” said Miraj Shah, chairman, The Bhawanipur Global Campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great institutions and great athletes share a common purpose... to nurture potential and inspire generations,” he said.

Kumar Satyaki, joint managing director, Eden Realty Group, was equally effusive

in his praise.

“At Eden Realty, we believe great cities are shaped not only through spaces, but through ideas that inspire generations and make life simply happier,” Satyaki said.

“We are proud to associate with the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture, a distingu­ished platform where sport, leadership and intellect come together to celebrate excellence, legacy and forward thinking, values that resonate deeply with our vision for building enduring communities across Calcutta and beyond.”

Gorav Arora, general manager, JW Marriott, was also elated by the opportunity to host Botham.

“At JW Marriott Kolkata, we believe hospitality is about creating meaningful experiences and fostering conversations that inspire communities,” said Arora.

“Hosting a legendary personality like Sir Ian Botham in Calcutta is not just a moment for cricket enthusiasts, but for every individual who values passion, perseverance, and purpose-driven leadership.”