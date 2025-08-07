Celebrate Siraj, but with care: Ravichandran Ashwin urges caution over pacer's workload

The debate over workload management seems to grow following India’s 2-2 draw in the five-Test series in England.

While Sunil Gavaskar believes that playing for the country should help the players “forget the aches” and shun “the business of workload”, Ravichandran Ashwin has sounded a note of caution to the team management on Mohammed Siraj’s workload.

The pacer, 31, played all five Tests finishing with 23 wickets in 185.3 overs. He returned with nine wickets in the series decider, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, to help Shubman Gill’s side level the five-match series.

Siraj led the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah displaying immense control and discipline without dropping in pace.

“We failed to recognise Mohammed Siraj. The time has come to recognise him now. He once again put his hand up; he has given a compelling reason. Just look at his celebration, it seems as if he is saying, ‘This is not the trailer. This is the main picture itself’. He is saying, ‘Please consider me as a match winner’. He is reminding us what a champion bowler he is. His bowling action, his technique and good work ethic are allowing him to play all five Tests in a series,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin urged the team management to handle him with care. “He is also growing old. It is important for the team management to rest him as well from inconsequential matches. He could be your No.1 Test bowler; he could be your go-to Test bowler.

“We have to rebuild the bowling attack. Akash Deep is there, Prasidh Krishna is there, Arshdeep Singh is there. Around Mohammed Siraj and his experience, we have to build it,” he added.

Ashwin lauded Siraj’s effort in the nine innings he bowled. “Let’s celebrate Siraj. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series. Dinesh Karthik interviewed him on Day 4, and then he interviewed him after the match had ended. He was his translator as well. But in the interview he had with Siraj, he was just asking questions in English. He knows all about him.

“In the T20 World Cup, Siraj said, ‘we believe in Jassi bhai’. But today, not Jassi bhai, Miyan bhai was the real instrument to level this series. Without Jasprit Bumrah, we have drawn this series.

Siraj has led the attack,” said Ashwin.

“Cricketing gods have been fair to Siraj. Despite getting it wrong at times, he never stops running in. It is very easy for someone playing all the Tests to say, ‘I am tired. I am having pain’. He is always there on the field; he never goes outside.

“Cricketing gods recognise these things. Very well deserved. It is very hard to find players like Siraj. Players like Siraj don’t come easily, especially from India. He is the first of his kind. Mohammed Siraj, for his pure attitude, is a once-in-a-generation cricketer,” he added.

The former off spinner also slammed Harry Brook for playing a reckless shot in the second innings.

“He could have walked outside The Oval with his bat held high along with Joe Root who broke records after records and could have won the series 3-1 for England but he played a reckless shot... that was why England lost the match.”