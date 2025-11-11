Cameron Green to bowl with slight tweak in action ahead of Ashes opener

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is set to return to bowling after making minor changes to his action. He is expected to bowl against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield from Tuesday ahead of the Ashes.

Officials expect the 26-year-old to bowl 15 to 20 overs for Western Australia, in the final full week before the first Test in Perth starts next Friday.

Green has bowled just four overs this season, back on October 5 in the Shield clash with New South Wales at the WACA.

This has come as a huge positive for Australia since regular captain Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the opener.

Green had surgery on the fifth stress fracture in his lower back in October 2024 and returned to the Test side as a batter only during the winter.

“There have been minor changes with the bowling angle of my run up and trying to get my front foot slightly more out of the way and to the left, so I don’t have to fall over too much to get through the crease and trying to stand a bit taller,” Green told AAP.

“It is not like there has been a complete reinvention of my action. We have had an awesome 11 months being really diligent getting my back in a really good spot. I didn’t cut any corners.

“There was an Ashes we were focusing on, so there was no need to rush me back. That is a great way to go about it.”