BCCI launches hunt for new COE coaches after Troy Cooley, key staff step down

The BCCI has officially beg­un its search for new coac­hes at the Centre of Excellence (COE), following the departure of several key members, including bowling coach Troy Cooley.

Cooley, England’s Ashes-winning bowling coach, completed his three-year stint with the BCCI and was in talks for a possible extension. However, his exit is now confirmed and the Board has started the pr­ocess of hiring personnel.

Appointed in 2021, Cooley played a key role in nurturing the next generation of pacers.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak too has joined India support staff, while spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule is with Rajasthan Royals.

The head of the medical team, Nitin Patel, stepped down in March after nearly three years at the helm.

The BCCI on Thursday invited applications for three key roles — batting coach, bowling coach, and head of sports science and medicine.

VVS Laxman’s term as head of the COE is also nearing its end and he is unlikely to seek an extension.