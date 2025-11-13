Axar Patel likely to return to India’s Test XI against South Africa after 21 months

Unless there’s a last-minute change, the India-South Africa game at Eden Gardens could mark Axar Patel’s Test comeback.

Based on what assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Wednesday, Team India seem keener on going in with a spinner all-rounder instead of a specialist spinner, given the Eden conditions. In that case, left-arm spinner all-rounder Axar comes in place of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

If Axar does feature at the Eden, it will be his first Test in 21 months. His last appearance in the longest format was against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024.

For Axar, though, this would be “just another game”, not falling for the over-excitement of donning the Test cap after close to two years away. “After the Visakhapatnam Test, the graph had changed for me in terms of the positions I played in. These factors have to be considered.

“But yes, if I play in this Test, I don’t think I will be too excited, or that things might change for me. For me, it’s just another game I’m playing for India. It’s not that I am making my Test debut. In fact, I’m really not thinking on these lines that I’m playing Test cricket after a long time,” Axar, a JSW-sponsored athlete, told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Overthinking may lead to a negative mindset. If you have to stay positive, you need to think you are playing confidently, batting and bowling with a lot of confidence, and that’s the mindset you should carry into the Test.

“I’m really not thinking much about the aspect of playing (a Test) after almost two years. Neither about how things will transpire, nor that I’ll have to prove myself... I don’t want to put myself under unnecessary pressure.

“I’m aware of my role, having prepared accordingly and will try to do my best,” the 31-year-old expressed.

Numbers-wise, too, Axar has reasons to feel buoyant going into the series opener. In 12 home Tests so far, the left-armer has 47 wickets and averages 39.60 as a lower middle-order batsman.

It was just a week ago when he was tasked with keeping things under control for India in the middle overs in the T20I series in Australia. Adjustment is certainly a factor, but for Axar, it’s “just a mental shift.”

“If you give this excuse that you were in Australia just the other day and now have to adjust so fast, that won’t help you. These aspects won’t change. But if you make excuses, you’ll be the one to lose another game.

“Besides, we’ve all grown up playing in these conditions and know how it is in each of these grounds. We know how and which areas to bowl on these tracks. It stays in the muscle memory.

“In overseas conditions, you may need that extra bit of time to adjust, but it’s not the case in India, as you are aware of the bounce on offer and pace in the wicket.

“So, if you can deal with this mental shift, you will always be ready for the game,” Axar signed off.