Axar Patel versatility boosts India T20 World Cup plans amid playing XI debate

Effectiveness as an all-rounder and the willingness to adapt to various conditions are crucial to Axar Patel’s selection in India's limited-overs teams.

For the coming T20 World Cup, the overs Axar bowls with his left-arm spin could go on to be critical for Team India in pursuit of their title defence. Not just the stump-to-stump line that he bowls, but there are also a few more tricks in Axar's armoury which are quite capable of turning a game in India's favour.

“Accuracy-wise, Axar is much sharper and has a better arm-ball now as well. He's currently working on the seam angle," a BCCI-qualified coach who has also worked with Axar in the past, said.

"His speed variation, too, is a key aspect. For instance, given his action, which is a little round-arm, if he releases the ball at 80kmph, it tends to become faster after pitching. The ball skids, hurrying the batter up.”

The merciless conditions for bowlers in Saturday’s T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, also India’s final competitive appearance before the T20 showpiece, made the situation all the more challenging for Axar in his comeback game after sustaining a left-thumb injury in the series opener in Nagpur. But just as he has done on quite a few occasions in batter-friendly conditions, Axar managed to strike thrice and finished with an economy of just above eight runs per over.

Alongside focusing on his strengths and going through match simulations at nets, vice-captain Axar's calm approach complements skipper Suryakumar Yadav's steady but relaxed attitude.

Playing XI poser

Axar being a regular in India's XI during the World Cup implies left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will have to sit out. Varun Chakravarthy has been a game-changer for the side and so it's extremely tough to keep him out.

What tilts the scale in Axar's favour is his ability with the bat, as he can be used as a floater too in the line-up. Besides, the team's focus on an ultra-aggressive approach with the long handle adds significance to the role of those who can bat.