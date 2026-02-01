ICC warns PCB over India match boycott, flags threat to global cricket order

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday warned the Pakistan Cricket Board’s reported position of “selective participation” in the Men's T20 World Cup could have far-reaching consequences for the PCB and the global cricket ecosystem.

Taking note of the statement issued by the Pakistan government instructing its national team of boycotting the T20 World Cup group league game against India in Colombo on February 15, the ICC said such a move was incompatible with the basic principles of a world event where all qualified sides are expected to compete under a common schedule.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” the world body said in a strongly-worded statement.

The ICC stressed that its events are founded on “sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness” and any deviation from full participation would undermine the “spirit and sanctity” of its competitions.

Significantly, the apex body cautioned the PCB to weigh the long-term repercussions of such a stance on cricket in Pakistan itself.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the statement read, making it clear that the matter could affect Pakistan’s standing within the international framework.

Without directly challenging Islamabad’s directive, the ICC stated: "While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan." The governing body reiterated that its immediate focus remained the smooth staging of the T20 World Cup and that safeguarding the event was a collective responsibility of all member boards.

“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB." "It also expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” it added.

The development has raised concerns over possible breach of member obligations and commercial agreements, with broadcasters and participating nations likely to seek clarity in the coming days.

For the PCB, the episode threatens not only its competitive participation but also its credibility within the ICC structure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.