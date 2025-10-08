MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pat Cummins likely to miss Ashes opener in Perth with back injury; Smith likely to lead

Australia have been unbeaten at home in the Ashes since 2011

PTI Published 08.10.25, 10:25 PM
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins X/@CricCrazyJohns

In what could be a significant blow to Australia, captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the Ashes opener against England, starting on November 21 in Perth, due to a stress injury to his back, according to a report.

The injury could limit his participation through the five-Test home series, with Steve Smith expected to lead in his absence, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

The report said Cummins' recurring back stress problem, which first surfaced during the tour of the West Indies in July, has worsened, forcing him out of the marquee series opener.

Also Read

The report termed the development "Australia's worst nightmare and England's dream."

"So valuable is Cummins' leadership to the team, he is expected to be part of the squad throughout, even if not yet fit to play," stated the report.

"His wisdom, calm and sense of perspective are seen as vital to the dressing and meeting rooms, although nothing can replace his capacity for key wickets and, often, handy runs.

"Much, then, will fall into the lap of Steve Smith, who is almost certain to again be named captain while Cummins recovers," it added.

Australia have been unbeaten at home in the Ashes since 2011.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Australia Perth Steve Smith
