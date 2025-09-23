At CAB helm, Sourav Ganguly targets marquee games for T20 World Cup in Eden Gardens

Elected unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president for the second time, one of Sourav Ganguly’s targets is to ensure Eden Gardens is allotted some marquee games for next year’s T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

“We’re hopeful (about the marquee matches). We’ll talk to the BCCI about it, so let’s see,” Sourav, who succeeded his elder brother Snehasish after the state association’s 94th AGM on Monday, said.

Though Sourav didn’t say it in as many words, the CAB remains confident of a T20 World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens.

The Eden, however, will not be undergoing any major renovation for the tournament. “It will happen only after the T20 Cup as there’s not enough time,” Sourav said.

The former India captain and ex-boss of the BCCI also spoke about the upcoming CAB academy at Dumurjala, the work for which is expected to begin after the association’s apex body meeting next month. “It’s a nine-acre land. We’ll make it an academy with floodlights and state-of-the-art facilities,” Sourav stated.

Other discussions at the AGM included formulation of Vision 2036 to help Bengal cricket prosper, with the goal of producing an “Olympian cricketer.” Bringing the DRS into effect in finals of club tournaments and other matches was also proposed by CAB umpires’ committee chairman Prasenjit Banerjee.