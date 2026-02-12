Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital but India await fitness call for Namibia game

Abhishek Sharma was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, leaving the Indian camp relieved.

The big-hittng opener was hospitalised on Monday night due to a stomach bug and missed Tuesday’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. That had raised doubts over the youngster’s participation in Thursday’s match against Namibia.

More so, because keeper-batter Sanju Samson, out of form in recent times, was seen spending a fair amount of time at nets.

However, Tilak Varma, a crucial part of India’s top four, said the team management will take a call whether Abhishek would play against Namibia on game day, depending on how well the opener feels.

“When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek) went for some examinations at the hospital. He has been discharged

today (Wednesday), and he’s doing well. We still have some time before the game. So,

hopefully, we’ll decide by tomorrow (Thursday) based on how he feels and then move forward accordingly,” Tilak said on Wednesday.

Having said so, will India draft Abhishek straightaway into the XI just a day after his discharge from hospital? Wouldn’t that be risky?

Samson, as he had on Tuesday, batted for quite some time during Wednesday’s nets as well with the likes of Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan, who was hit on the leg once by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker. No doubt, India will need Abhis­hek’s services more against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday and in the Super Eight st­age later than in the group matches of the tournament.