Court denies bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed Olympian Sushil Kumar’s bail plea in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar was hearing the bail application filed by the wrestler who has been in jail since May 2021.

Sushil was out on bail for some months last year but was directed to surrender himself in August when the Supreme Court cancelled his relief.

While rejecting his fresh bail plea, the sessions court cited various observations made by the Supreme Court relating to the conduct of the accused prior to his arrest.

“It is further important to mention that many other material witnesses are yet to be examined and possibility of influencing of such material witnesses by applicant/accused Sushil Kumar cannot be ruled out,” the sessions

judge said.

“Keeping in view of above discussion as well as in view of the seriousness of allegations leveled against applicant/accused Sushil Kumar and particularly in view of the fact that bail application of applicant/accused Sushil Kumar was cancelled by Supreme Court of India vide order dated 13.08.2025, this Court is not inclined to allow the bail application filed by applicant/accused Sushil Kumar.”