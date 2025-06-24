MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chopra strikes gold again! Neeraj wins Ostrava's Golden Spike with 85.29m throw

More information awaited

PTI Published 24.06.25, 11:46 PM
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Picture from social media

Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw title in Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic with best throw of 85.29m.

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday clinched the title at the Golden Spike meet in his maiden appearance here, his back-to-back win in a top-class competition.

Fresh from his Paris Diamond League win on June 20, Chopra emerged on top in a nine-man field here though with a modest effort of 85.29m in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Also Read

He had skipped the last two editions of Golden Spike -- an event that his coach Jan Zelezny won nine times in a storied career -- due to fitness issues.

The 27-year-old Chopra has had an impressive season so far, having won his first Diamond League title in two years in Paris after also breaching the elusive 90m mark during his second place finish in Doha DL in May.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.

