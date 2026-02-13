Chinnaswamy Stadium to name stands after Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid & Shantha Rangaswamy

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has decided to name two stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.

Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs, while Dravid remains the country’s second highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar. Both are former Indian captains.

"I don't think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us," Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.

"It's not really about whose name is on which stand. It's truly special that all the contributions have been recognized and are now permanently etched in the stadium."

Kumble also welcomed the recognition for Dravid and former women’s national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy with stands in their names.

"It's really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy also being recognized for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you," he said.

"To see the stands named after so many of our legends, some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow at KSCA, is so just wonderful."