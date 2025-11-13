Chinese foreign ministry tells Sumit Nagal to resubmit visa application with all documents after rejection

The Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday said India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal should submit his visa application with all required documents to the Chinese Embassy, after his earlier application was rejected without any reason.

China issues visas to athletes from all countries, including India, “in accordance with laws and regulations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

“We hope that the individual concerned will submit application materials in line with the requirements of the Chinese Embassy in India in a timely manner,” he added.

Nagal, 27, from Jhajjar, Haryana, had sought urgent intervention from the Chinese Embassy after his visa was denied ahead of the Australian Open Playoff in Chengdu.

He took to the social media platform X, tagging the Chinese Ambassador to India and the embassy spokesperson.

"Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India. I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated,” he wrote.

The event in Chengdu offers regional players a main-draw entry into the 2026 Australian Open. Nagal, currently ranked 275 in the ATP singles standings, cannot enter top events like Grand Slams as a direct entrant and relies on wild cards or qualifiers.

Last year, he played in the Australian Open main draw, losing in the opening round, and fell in the qualifying rounds for Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

He also contributed to India’s Davis Cup win over Switzerland, winning both his singles matches against lower-ranked players.