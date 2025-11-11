Sumit Nagal seeks Chinese embassy’s help after visa rejection for Australian Open playoff

Sumit Nagal, India’s top-ranked tennis player, has sought urgent intervention from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi after his visa application to travel to China for the Australian Open Playoff was rejected without explanation.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Nagal tagged the Chinese Ambassador to India and the embassy spokesperson, appealing for assistance.

"Respected @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India. I am Sumit Nagal, India’s No.1 tennis player. I am supposed to fly to China soon to represent India at the Australian Open Playoff. But my visa was rejected without reason. Your urgent help would be much appreciated,” Nagal wrote.

The 27-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, who currently ranks 275 in the ATP standings, lost his place in the world’s top 100 earlier this year. As a result, he no longer qualifies directly for major tournaments like the Grand Slams and must rely on wild card entries or qualifying events.

Nagal was slated to travel to Chengdu for the Australian Open Playoff, a key event that offers regional players a chance to secure a main-draw spot in the 2026 Australian Open.

Neither the Chinese embassy nor the tournament organisers have issued any statement on the matter so far.

If the issue remains unresolved, Nagal may be forced to miss the tournament, a setback that could impact his chances of making it into the first Grand Slam of the 2026 season.

Last year, Nagal featured in the Australian Open main draw but lost in the opening round. He also fell short in the qualifying rounds of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. More recently, he played a pivotal role in India’s Davis Cup victory over Switzerland, winning both his singles matches against lower-ranked opponents.