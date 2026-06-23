More stadiums on the anvil as Bengal Budget 2026 unveils major sports push

The new Bengal government has pushed for the development of sports infrastructure, supporting athletes and expanding opportunities for talented sportspersons across the state in its maiden budget on Monday.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of a sports university, for which ₹150 crore has been allotted in the budget.

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The government has also proposed to construct one indoor and “one stadium of international standard” in North Bengal and allocated ₹100 crore for the renovation of existing sports facilities, including Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in the city.

State finance minister Swapan Dasgupta also announced that mini indoor stadiums would be set up in “all Assembly constituencies” under the Centre’s Khelo India scheme at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore each. “Hundred such stadiums will be taken up in this financial year,” he said.

The state will provide financial assistance of ₹1 crore to sports clubs participating in “national sports events”. A separate corpus of ₹50 crore will also be created “for giving prize money to winners in different international and national sports events”.

Sports and youth affairs minister Indranil Khan has hailed the initiative. “No earlier government made such substantial allocations for sports and youth welfare.

“The impact of these investments will become visible over the next two to three years. This budget lays the foundation for better coaching facilities, improved nutritional support and stronger institutional backing for athletes,” he said.