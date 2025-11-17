Australian Paralympic cyclist Paige Greco passes away in Adelaide

Australian Paralympic cyclist Paige Greco, 28, has died suddenly at her Adelaide home.

A joint statement by the Australian Paralympic Committee and the Australian cycling federation said she “passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode” on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Paige meant everything to us,” her mother Natalie Greco said. “Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever. While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia.”

Greco, born with cerebral palsy, was a force on the international stage.

She won the first gold medal of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record in the women's C1-3 3,000-meter individual pursuit, and later added bronze medals in the road race and time trial.

She had already carved her place in para-cycling history, winning multiple world championship titles and World Cup medals.

In 2019, just a year after switching from para-athletics to cycling, she set three world records and won two golds and a silver at the track world championship.

Cameron Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Australia, called her loss devastating.

“The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held,” Murray said. “Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person. Her achievements on the international stage were exceptional, but it was her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all. She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many.”