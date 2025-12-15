Abhinav Bindra voices ‘quiet sadness’ over Messi India tour, questions priorities in sport spending

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Monday expressed discomfort over the way Argentine football great Lionel Messi’s India tour unfolded, saying he felt a “quiet sadness” at the scale of spending for fleeting access to the global icon.

Messi’s three-day, four-city G.O.A.T Tour sparked intense fan frenzy across venues, but also chaos as politicians, film personalities, industrialists and officials scrambled for photographs with the World Cup-winning captain.

In Kolkata, the excitement turned tense, with sections of the public reacting angrily after failing to get even a clear glimpse of Messi despite paying thousands of rupees for tickets.

Reflecting on the episode in a detailed post on X, Bindra said, "...as his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve."

He noted the scale of resources deployed during the visit. "Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend. And yes it is people's money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose."

Still, Bindra said the spectacle raised larger questions. "Still I can't help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country," he observed.

The former shooter emphasised that his remarks were not a criticism of Messi himself, saying he holds immense respect for the Argentina captain, one of the most recognisable and admired sportspersons in the world today.

"Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world...I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents - perseverance, humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness," said the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold-winner.

"I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities global branding and the magnetism of icons. I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way and admiration for greatness is natural even beautiful," he added.

Messi's G.O.A.T tour has had no real football connection with his itinerary restricted to meet-and-greet sessions and little or no direct engagement with fans. Bindra asked whether resources used for organising such a spectacle could have been better utilised.

"As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar?" he questioned.

"Great sporting nations are not built by moments, they are built by systems. By patience. By belief in the ordinary child with an extraordinary dream.

"Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent. With long-term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow," he said.

Bindra said the most meaningful way to honour a legend of Messi's stature is to create a robust sporting culture.

"That is how sporting cultures are born. And that is how legacies endure," he said.