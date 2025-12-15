Messi event vandalism: Bidhannagar Police arrest five after Salt Lake Stadium chaos

Bidhannagar Police have arrested five people so far in connection with vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during an event attended by Lionel Messi on Saturday.

Two of the accused - Shubhra Pratim Dey and Gaurab Basu – were arrested in the morning from Nagerbazar, and three others Basudeb Das, Sanjay Das and Abhijit Das were picked up later during the day from Baguiati’s Jyangra.

The accused were identified from the video footage of the day from during the mayhem. Enraged at not getting a proper view of the Argentinian football icon and his hurried departure from the stadium, fans hurled water bottles, chairs on the ground and later ran amok.

The main organiser of the event Satadru Dutta was arrested from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday.

Summonses were also dispatched by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to Manali Bhattacharya, an event manager, Supriya Dasgupta, Sambaran Karmakar, Aditya Das and Amit Kumar, a senior official of a food delivery aggregator.

All six officials, police said, were involved in managing the marquee event at the stadium in their respective capacities.

They have been asked to be present for questioning at the commissionerate office on Tuesday, the police officer added.

“We have to ask them how the event was planned, who decided on the pricing, how many tickets were sold, what steps were taken after the mismanagement on the ground became clear,” said a police officer.

Those arrested for vandalism would be produced at the Bidhannagar court.

Dutta was remanded to 14 days police custody by a Bidhannagar court on Sunday.

He has been booked under sections of provocation with intent to cause riot, mischief leading to willful damage of property, assault or use of criminal force to deter public servants from duty, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and severe offences involving injury, water supply disruption, fire or explosives.

He has also been charged under West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.