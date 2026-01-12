Tech jargon that confused many in 2025

As a tech journalist for the past 20 years, I’ve had a front-row seat to the slow death of the English language, driven by the engineers and marketers of Silicon Valley who use clunky abbreviations, awkward jargon and meaningless superlatives to describe the latest innovations.

Lately, the relentless verbiage seems to have gotten worse, with more superfluous adjectives, buzzwords, acronyms and abbreviations — like superintelligence, RAG and TPU — added to the list at an alarming pace.

The obvious culprit is the artificial intelligence boom that has upended the tech industry, birthing a fresh glossary of lingo. Tellingly, the dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster chose “slop” as its word of the year, referring to the AI-generated junk that polluted our social media feeds.

For consumers, the buzzwords make what is happening with our personal technology extra confusing. Here’s a cheat sheet for decoding some of the most parroted tech jargon of 2025, along with terms that have endured over the years.

AI Factory

Tech companies like Nvidia and Dell have named their newest data centres AI factories. Companies say they are special data centres that need vast amounts of storage and power to make AI technology work.

UGC

It stands for user-generated content, and the abbreviation has been popular lately among Google employees working on AI search technology. In plain speak, they are referring to social media posts, such as a TikToker talking about his favourite burger restaurant.

AGI

For years, companies such as OpenAI and Google have said their goal is to achieve AGI, meaning artificial general intelligence, a tech with humanlike cognition. But for decades, plain old AI has referred to technology mimicking the human brain.

Superintelligence

Even though it’s unclear when, if ever, the tech industry will achieve AGI, Mark Zuckerberg is already talking about the next phase. When AI technology gets so powerful that it can give us data about everything we see and hear in real time, humanity will achieve superintelligence, he predicts.

RAG

This acronym stands for retrieval-augmented generation, a technique to improve the accuracy of chatbots. It involves connecting a chatbot with external sources of information, such as an encyclopedia, a history book or a news article. Think of it as a rag that can clean up the occasionally messy answers spewed by chatbots.

Multimodal

This tongue twister of a word describes technology that can answer your questions about images, text and audio files that you share with a chatbot like ChatGPT or Gemini. You will hear this word more often in the coming years when companies release smart glasses that include cameras and microphones, enabling an AI assistant to give you information about what you see and hear.

NPU

Most consumers probably wouldn’t care whether or not a computer shipped with a neural processing unit, a chip that speeds up AI apps that generate text and images. Nonetheless, Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo are highlighting NPU chips to market their newest laptops.

Related: TPU, or tensor processing unit, a term that Google uses to describe the neural processors it relies on in data centres to make AI software work.

Vibecoding

Chatbots like Gemini can automatically generate lines of code, making it possible for inexperienced programmers to write simple programs by typing a prompt like, “I want to create an app to choose an outfit from my closet.” Enthusiasts have called the ritual “vibecoding”, and the results have been hit or miss.

Agentic

When a chatbot does something for you, like book a flight, techies call this “agentic”, referring to the way chatbots can act as agents, similar to the people who book your travel. The clunky word has gained traction in the last few years but “virtual assistant” (e.g., Siri and Alexa) was less cringe.

Magic

When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, he said the touch screen “works like magic”. This year, Google awkwardly used the word for a new AI tool for smartphones, Magic Cue. It does things for you automatically — such as look up your flight itinerary when a friend asks you what time you are landing.

NYTNS