Electric arc

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) is placing electric mobility at the heart of its next phase of growth, unveiling an ambitious roadmap that combines aggressive investments, expanded manufacturing capacity and a wider EV portfolio to strengthen its leadership in India’s fast-evolving passenger vehicle market.

The company plans to invest about ₹40,000 crore over the next five years, with a significant share of that directed towards capacity expansion, product development and future-ready technologies. By 2030-31, Tata Motors aims to capture 20 per cent of the domestic passenger vehicle market, while positioning electric vehicles as one of its strongest growth drivers.

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India’s EV market is expected to undergo a dramatic transformation over the next five years. According to Tata Motors managing director and CEO Shailesh Chandra, annual EV sales are projected to cross one million vehicles by 2030-31, with electric cars, SUVs and MPVs accounting for 15-20 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales. Reflecting this momentum, Tata Motors has set an even more ambitious internal target — 30 per cent of its own sales coming from EVs by that time.

So, the automaker plans to build a portfolio of 10 electric models by the end of the decade. Alongside conventional and CNG offerings, EVs will play a central role in the company’s multi-powertrain strategy, which Chandra described as the biggest lever for future growth for the company.

The manufacturer intends to introduce six new vehicle nameplates over the next half decade, taking its overall portfolio from nine to 15 models. Of these, several will target high-growth segments, while two new EVs are expected to address emerging market opportunities where competition remains limited.

Tata Motors also plans to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint. Annual production capacity will rise from the current 900,000 units to 1.3 million units within the next two to three years, enabling the company to support its target of selling more than 1.2 ssmillion passenger vehicles by 2030-31.

The broader industry backdrop appears favourable. India’s passenger vehicle market is expected to expand from 4.7 million units in 2025-26 to 6.4 million units by 2030-31, driven by rising incomes, changing consumer aspirations and increasing demand for technology-rich vehicles. The industry’s median selling price is also expected to climb to around ₹15 lakh, reflecting a shift towards premium products and advanced features.

With substantial investments, an expanding EV lineup and enhanced manufacturing capability, Tata Motors is betting that the next chapter of India’s automotive growth will be powered increasingly by electricity.