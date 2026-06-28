Serifs strike back

Anthropic is one of the most innovative companies today. It is building its identity around one of the oldest font types: the serif. Apple did something similar at its recent WWDC event. The unveiling of Siri’s AI features appeared on screen in a serif typeface. This choice is surprising, as the company has mostly avoided it for years. The old world, it seems, has returned to the new.

Serif fonts originate from ancient Rome. The little “feet” on each letter came from chiselling words into stone. Before Canva templates, lettering was a human craft rather than a digital standard. This history gives serif fonts a unique warmth and familiarity. Old things often feel trustworthy. As technology becomes colder, brands want their letters to look warmer.

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Typography is about more than just conveying information; it expresses emotion. It has represented national identities, political and cultural movements, and passing trends. Its history is as much about meaning as about mechanics. The word comes from ancient Greek words for “impression” and “writing.” Its modern story begins with Johannes Gutenberg, who introduced Europe to the printing press and movable type around 1440. This launched print and typography as we know them.

From chiselling stone to screens

Early books bear the mark of Fraktur, a black letter modelled on the style used by scribes across Europe. Its thick vertical strokes and angular diagonal connectors made it easy to reproduce by hand. This explains its popularity, even as questions arose about its practicality for wider use. Fraktur was never just a typeface; it was a design standard, a look that readers expected writing to have.

That standard shifted with the rediscovery of Latin texts written in a different style. It was inspired by inscriptions found on classical monuments. Renaissance scholars, drawn to these forms, began creating Roman type, based on straight lines and regular curves. This type is the ancestor of everything from Garamond to Times New Roman. Roman type spread across Europe much like Fraktur did. While its readability made it popular, its classical roots also made it politically charged in certain circles.

Fonts, in other words, shape audiences in ways that go beyond the words they spell out. The best design work taps into that visual quality on purpose. Most typefaces fall into two categories: serif fonts like Times New Roman and Garamond with their decorative “wings” and “feet,” which suit long passages of text, and sans serif fonts like Arial and Helvetica, which lack those flourishes and read cleaner, making them better for titles and shorter text.

Why serif is making a comeback

For the past two decades, sans serif has been the default choice for tech brands. Today, serif fonts — long dominant in print — are returning, bringing associations of authority and traditional credibility. Sans serif’s earlier dominance in digital media stemmed from low-resolution screens that blurred or pixelated fine serif details. Cleaner letterforms were thought to render more clearly, while simpler shapes were believed to reduce visual strain. In contrast, serif fonts were seen as visually busy. The 2010s also ushered in a minimalist trend across visual culture, including architecture, interiors, products, and digital design, all favouring simplicity.

What changed is partly just market saturation. As more brands adopted sans serif for their visual identities, standing out became harder. In a crowded market, uniqueness has real value. Anthropic’s own output and design style for Claude show this effect. There is an immediate warmth to it that a purely clinical sans serif approach would struggle to achieve. Variable font technology has made this shift more practical, allowing designers to adjust weight, width, and optical sizing so that serif fonts fit well across different screen sizes.

Sans serif fonts may read cleaner, but they can also feel cold and distant. Serif fonts evoke emotions more easily, signalling tradition, craftsmanship, artistry, warmth, and depth in a way that sans serif rarely does. The technical reasons for avoiding them have largely faded. Where low-resolution screens once made fine serif detail hard to render, most people now read on screens sharp enough to handle it.

Design also moves in cycles. Serif fonts have been out of style for long enough that their return feels fresh rather than outdated, tapping into a broader nostalgia for print and analogue aesthetics. Technology and AI brands seem particularly drawn to the warmth and familiarity that serifs provide, reminding many of Apple’s advertising from the late 1990s and early 2000s. This trend has spread beyond branding, showing up on packaging for protein bars as well.

Serif remains the standard for printed books. The search for uniqueness is now prompting designers to rethink its use, not just for display but for body text too. Its origins predate the printing press by over a thousand years, and despite centuries of changes, the stroke endings have remained a trusted part of typographic history.

As consumers crave authenticity, brands need their typography to convey that message clearly. For some, sans serif simply doesn’t reflect their personality. Staying relevant means adopting a look that feels genuine, even if it isn’t the current trend. Medium, the blogging platform, uses serifs in body text, reminding us that this look has lasting appeal beyond nostalgia. As more brands pursue “quirky” serifs for their identities, there is a real risk of getting caught up in novelty rather than substance.

When Claude’s output is in a serif font, it echoes the human hand. The subtle curves and extensions call to mind handwriting and the long history of letters carved, drawn, and pressed instead of merely rendered. In a digital world dominated by geometry, serifs bring back a sense of touch.

The revival of serif fonts presents a significant opportunity for brands willing to use them thoughtfully. The challenge lies in remembering that every typographic choice should serve the brand itself rather than simply follow the trend.