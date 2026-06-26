Disc-ontinued

Rockstar Games has finally revealed the price of Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of its launch on November 19. The game will cost $79.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, a detail in their announcement has sparked more conversation than the price itself: anyone who buys a physical copy will find a download code inside the box instead of a disc.

Those who preorder early will be able to start downloading the game on November 12, a full week before its launch. This early access makes sense, especially considering how server issues have affected previous major releases. Last year, the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong caused significant disruptions, bringing down the digital stores of Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. A game as large as GTA VI launching all at once could lead to even worse problems.

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Besides the standard edition priced at $79.99, Rockstar will also offer a Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition for $99.99. This version will include a selection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and more content connected to Jason and Lucia’s story. Anyone who preorders before November 20 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free month of GTA Plus.

This pricing ends a debate in the industry about whether a game of this scale would exceed the long-standing $70 limit. Microsoft considered an $80 price for The Outer Worlds 2 but later changed its mind. Former PlayStation head Shawn Layden noted last year that higher development costs are pushing AAA publishers to raise prices, pointing out that margins are tight on games costing over $200 million to produce unless they sell millions of copies.

The lack of a disc is what concerns collectors the most. This isn’t a completely new idea. Bethesda used a similar approach with the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and the Nintendo Switch 2 release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Nintendo’s game-key card system works similarly, as those cards can be shared. However, GTA VI does not offer that option. Whether bought digitally or in a box at a store, each player needs their own individual copy.

The move toward digital-only ownership has been growing for years. Sony has already released a version of the PS5 without a disc drive, the Xbox Series S has never supported physical discs, and Microsoft’s next console, reportedly called Project Helix, is expected to be fully digital. Some studios have embraced this shift for cost reasons, like Remedy’s Alan Wake 2, which launched as a digital-only title to keep its price under $70.

This control also affects the second-hand market. Without a disc, there’s nothing to trade in or resell. Every player pays full price with no chance for discounts, as demand for such a major entertainment release is unlikely to warrant them. There are also concerns about spoilers. The game has been in development for years, and a leaked disc could disrupt the carefully managed buildup Rockstar typically creates for its releases.

Physical game sales have dropped significantly compared to digital ones. Capcom recently announced that 93 percent of its titles sold digitally last year, a number expected to rise. While digital purchases offer conveniences like instant downloads and regular discounts, they also have downsides. A game removed from a store for licensing reasons is hard to find again, a banned account can cut off access to an entire library, and digital titles can’t be resold, lent out, or found secondhand like a disc can.