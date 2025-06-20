Letters to the editor: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy prescribes 'jowar rotis' and chores for fitness

Words of wisdom

Sir — The secret to a healthy body might be simpler than one thinks. Recently, A. Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, shared his tips for staying fit and having six-pack abs — instead of spending time in gymnasiums and taking steroids and artificial supplements, youngsters should eat “jowar roti” and wash their own clothes. Doing one’s own chores not only ensures healthy bodies but also self-reliance. Reddy’s advice is laced with traditional wisdom. His insistence on doing chores should include making one’s own jowar rotis instead of depending on women to make them.

Sourish Dalapati,

Howrah

Double standards

Sir — During his phone call with Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, stated that the recent conflict between India and Pakistan were resolved through mutual talks and the US had no role to play in the ceasefire (“Modi 1 Trump 13+1”, June 19). Despite Modi’s firm message to Trump, it is unfortunate that the Congress has only sought to portray the conversation as another setback for India in matters of foreign diplomacy.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — The double standards of the US stand exposed. On the one hand, it is condemning Pakistan as a terrorist safe haven and on the other, it is inviting Pakistani dignitaries like Asim Munir to the White House to have a closed-door lunch with the president. This begs the question: are the superpowers really interested in global peace, or are they just looking for opportunities to profit from conflicts between two countries? India will have to strengthen and fortify itself further in such a deceptive scenario.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana

Sir — Donald Trump invited the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, who is blamed for the Pahalgam terror attack, to the White House. This is an act of betrayal against India. While it is true that senior US officials have met Pakistani dignitaries in the past, the meeting between Trump and Munir is indeed unusual. Does Trump want to sound out Pakistan regarding the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict?

Whatever the reason, it is certain that America’s first priority in South Asia is not India but Pakistan. Even in the 1971 war, it stood with Islamabad. During his first presidency, Trump had stopped all kinds of military aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of promoting terrorism in Afghanistan. But this time around, he has described Pakistan’s leadership as very strong. This is not a good sign for New Delhi at all.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Bullish mindset

Sir — Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran last week has killed several of Iran’s top military officers, scientists and civilians. No nation can remain mute under such brutality on its soil. Arghya Sengupta is right in stating that “Israeli actions in Gaza and in Iran can no longer be justified by Jewish suffering during and after the Holocaust” (“Foggy lens”, June 18).

The world has been witnessing a massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza. Israel has been denying the region crucial humanitarian aid like food and basic amenities. Tel Aviv’s latest attack on Iran might lead to another humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. Instead of being silent spectators, world leaders should rein in the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Manzar Imam Qasmi,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — In his article, “Foggy lens”, Arghya Sengupta makes a strange point that Israel’s ongoing carnage against Iran cannot be justified on the basis of its past as a victim of the Holocaust. Iran’s nuclear programme is a viable threat to Israel. Sengupta speculates whether there was not a “civil way” of addressing concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. However, one might ask what exactly has been achieved by the international community in the two decades of negotiations with Iran? It would be delusional to believe that Iran, which gets its electricity from its abundant natural gas resources, needs a ‘civilian’ nuclear programme.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — Arghya Sengupta’s comparison of Israel to a victim-turned-bully hits the bull’s eye. Someone who has been bullied in childhood deserves sympathy, but in no way should he or she be allowed to use this backstory as a license to harass others. Jews deserve sympathy for the torture they suffered during the Holocaust. But that should not allow Israel to subjugate Palestinians and deny their legitimate aspirations for a sovereign State.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Sir — The Israeli airstrike on the headquarters of Iran’s State broadcaster in Tehran is condemnable. This calculative move can be inferred as a direct attack on the nation’s media to suspend the transmission of information that undermines Israel’s narrative. Sahar Emami (picture), an Iranian TV anchor, must be lauded for resilience in resuming her work despite the destructive attack. It projects a robust image of Iran’s assertiveness.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta