Letters to the editor: Retail promotions have reduced International Women’s Day to a shallow ritual

Hollowed out

Sir — Retail promotions have reduced International Women’s Day into a pointless ritual with very shallow intent. The origins of International Women’s Day lie in protest, labour struggle and political courage. It was instituted by women demanding voting rights, fair wages and dignity. That history is lost when companies turn the day into a marketing event. Flowers and cakes are pleasant, but they do not address violence, unequal pay or exclusion, all of which continue to plague women even in the 21st century. A meaningful observance should include discussion, policy commitments and public attention to women whose rights remain under attack everywhere today. Anything less turns a political tradition into decorative background noise for brands.

Kakoli Das,

Calcutta

Team effort

Sir — The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw India defend the title by winning against New Zealand by 96 runs. This reflected clear planning and strong execution on the part of the team. Sanju Samson’s 89 and Ishan Kishan’s 54 of 25 balls set the stage for the win, while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel sealed the contest with their disciplined bowling. It was heartening that the team relied on several contributors rather than a single hero. That balance appears to be the real strength of the present side and explains why India managed to defend the title successfully.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — Indian cricket’s T20 World Cup triumph highlights the importance of teamwork in modern sport. The T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, led a side where responsibility was shared widely. Sanju Samson delivered a decisive innings in the final, while bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel controlled the Kiwi chase with precision. The match against New Zealand showed that success can emerge from collective effort rather than star power. That approach could become a lasting model for future Indian teams across formats.

S. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Sir — The role of the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir, in India’s T20 World Cup success deserves attention. His approach rejected the long tradition of relying on celebrated superstars. Cricketers such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel were trusted even after difficult phases. That faith produced results in the final against New Zealand. Coaching decisions often attract criticism, yet this victory suggests that a clear philosophy and consistent backing of players can transform a team’s culture. Congratulations to the Men in Blue.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — Sanju Samson’s performance in the T20 World Cup final will remain memorable for many Indian supporters. His 89 runs provided stability after the opening burst from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The innings also illustrated the value of perseverance. Samson had spent periods outside the national side before this tournament. His comeback stands as a reminder that patience and preparation can restore a player’s career when opportunities appear.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the T20 World Cup final reflected the scale of cricket’s popularity in India. More than one lakh spectators witnessed the match between India and New Zealand. Such crowds create pressure that can influence players on both sides. India handled that environment effectively. The team maintained composure after building a large total and then executed its bowling plans without hesitation.

D. Sinha,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s defence of the T20 World Cup title carries historical significance. No team had previously retained the trophy. Achieving that milestone required sustained performance across two tournaments. Victories of this nature demand consistency from many individuals. Contributions from players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson underline how depth within the squad has strengthened Indian cricket during recent years.

Pratim Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — The leadership style of Suryakumar Yadav appears to have shaped the Indian cricket team environment positively. Teammates describe him as approachable and calm during difficult moments. That attitude was visible throughout the tournament. Decisions were discussed with the coach, Gautam Gambhir, and other players, creating a collaborative atmosphere. Modern sport often values such shared leadership, and India’s T20 World Cup success suggests that this approach can produce stable performances.

T. Ramadas,

Chennai

Sir — Axar Patel’s contribution in the World Cup final deserves recognition alongside other headline performances. His early wickets against New Zealand broke the momentum of the chase. By removing Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips, he reduced the Kiwis to a difficult position. Bowlers who perform these quiet but decisive tasks often receive less attention. In reality, such spells frequently determine the

outcome of important matches.

Saurabh Tripathi,

Calcutta

Sir — The absence of established icons such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from this T20 World Cup campaign created debate before the tournament. The final result may change that discussion. New leaders and younger players stepped forward with confidence. Sanju Samson’s batting, Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive knock and Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling illustrated the transition underway in Indian cricket.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s triumph against New Zealand also demonstrates how modern T20 cricket rewards bold batting. The team reached 255 runs through aggressive stroke play from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan before Sanju Samson completed the effort. Such totals place enormous pressure on the opposition. Once New Zealand lost early wickets, the chase became extremely difficult. Strategic attacking cricket remains central to success in this format.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia