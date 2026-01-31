Letters to the editor: Nitin Nabin claims Rabindranath Tagore had won the Nobel Peace Prize

Get the basics right

Sir — Historical facts are often the first casualties when politicians set about glorifying someone. For instance, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, Nitin Nabin, recently stated that Rabindranath Tagore had won the Nobel Peace Prize. It is bewildering that the head of a party that wants to win Bengal did not have the time to do basic fact-checking. Yet, when Bengalis point out that the BJP does not know anything about their icons, they are often told that they are ‘victimising’ themselves (“Perpetual victimhood”, Jan 29). Expecting a public figure to respect a global titan’s legacy is hardly a radical demand.

Ashish Palit,

Calcutta

Sudden stop

Sir — The news of the musician, Arijit Singh, deciding to step away from playback singing is as much a statement of artistic integrity as an indictment of the current state of the film industry (“Arijit post: Quitting playback”, Jan 28). While fans are understandably disheartened, his admission that he is “bored” by the repetitive nature of the work hits a raw nerve. His departure is a subtle but sharp critique of creative stagnation. When a singer of his stature chooses the unknown over the lucrative monotony of the studio, it proves that art cannot breathe in the absence of imagination.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Arijit Singh has contributed immensely to Indian cinema. Some of his most iconic songs, including “Tum hi ho” and “Agar tum saath ho”, enthralled the audience. Thankfully, his willingness to continue making music ensures that his voice will not fade away.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — It is neither surprising nor shocking that Arijit Singh is quitting playback singing. A grounded and introspective artist like him making such an announcement while reigning over the music industry is not entirely unexpected given the creative stagnation in Bollywood. It is worth noting that he is only stepping away from playback singing and not from creating music altogether.

Partha Sarkar,

Calcutta

Sir — The sudden announcement by Arijit Singh about quitting playback singing despite his rapid fifteen-year rise and him receiving the Padma Shri last year has shocked fans. The singer cited no industry pressure or external conflict for his departure. While he has clearly stated that he is finished with film music, his fans remain hopeful for a comeback since he has not renounced singing entirely. Many speculate that this may only be a temporary break from the studio.

Santi Pramanick,

Howrah

Unequal travellers

Sir — Earlier this month, we had to wait for five hours with uncertainty to board the Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express at the New Delhi Railway Station. When the train finally arrived, there was no display of coach numbers, creating chaos on the platform. The train reached Sealdah eight hours late. If this is the situation with premium trains, the condition of regular, long-distance, non-premium trains can only be imagined. What is the point of starting premier train services if passengers who pay the elevated fare still have to face delays and confusion?

It is must be pointed out that the press, which made a big deal when airline passengers faced chaos, is completely apathetic to the plight of millions of train passengers. Waiting seems to be their lot in life (“Class issue”, Jan 28). This reflects the media’s bias when it comes to the toiling majority in the country. Those shelling out more money for flights are somehow entitled to better punctuality. The media should play the role of a powerful advocate of public welfare and be a democratic space to air the grievances of common citizens.

Manzar Imam Qasmi,

Purnea, Bihar