Letters to the editor: Majority of GenZers plan to buy dupes instead of branded items

Against brands

Sir — In the eyes of older generations, Gen Z can do nothing right. But GenZers have done something worth applauding. They have started the #wirkin movement, ditching traditional status symbols that are highly priced primarily for the value of their logos. According to a PwC report, 82% of GenZers now plan to buy dupes instead of branded items. What is more, instead of hiding the knock-offs, they are boasting about the deals online. This is not merely thriftiness dressed up as rebellion. It is a clear-eyed response to an economy that has priced aspiration far beyond reasonable rates.

Ritwik Saha,

Howrah

Uneasy truce

Sir — In the recently-concluded trade deal between India and the United States of America, the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods have been brought down to 18% (“Unfinished business”, Feb 5). However, there are serious allegations that India under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi has ceded ground in order to come across, once again, as a vishwaguru.

Birkha Khadka Duvarseli,

Siliguri

Sir — In “Unfinished business”, Anup Sinha rightly advises a cautious assessment of the India-US trade deal. While the reduction of tariffs is a welcome step for Indian exporters, the “unfinished” nature of this deal lies in the significant concessions attached to it. As we celebrate the immediate relief for some sectors, we must remain vigilant about the potential but hidden impact on some sensitive segments.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,

Warangal, Telangana

Dangerous game

Sir — Three minors allegedly jumped off a balcony and committed suicide owing to their addiction to the task-based Korean Love Game after their parents objected to their excessive use of mobile phones in recent days (“Family bars Korean game, 3 sisters jump to death”, Feb 5). Many psychiatrists have underscored long-standing concerns about numerous young children in India facing mental health challenges that remain undiagnosed and untreated. Adequate awareness among parents and teachers and seeking help from psychiatrists at an initial stage of such illnesses are essential to saving lives.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Beyond survival

Sir — Cancer is often spoken of in terms of cure and survival. But for many, the real struggle is not just living longer — it is living with unbearable pain and fear of abandonment. This is where community matters. A neighbour who checks in, a local clinic that does not turn patients away, medicines that are accessible and affordable, and physicians who listen without watching the clock can change the experience of cancer patients even when cure is not possible. It was World Cancer Day on February 4. On this occasion, we should remember that we cannot always cure but we can always care. And in that care — a responsibility shared by doctors, families, and communities — there is dignity, relief and hope.

Aloke Kumar Mookherjee,

North 24 Parganas

Free pass

Sir — There lies a significant difference between State investment in welfare projects for the poor and the offering of unabashed freebies by political parties before elections. The Supreme Court highlighted this difference recently while hearing a batch of petitions (“Better use”, Jan 26). Unfortunately, certain gullible sections of society fall for false political promises. The Supreme Court has decried the tendency of political parties to indulge in freebie culture earlier as well. It had observed that these disturb the level playing ground before an election. The Supreme Court had then proposed an expert committee to resolve this issue. That is yet to be formed.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra