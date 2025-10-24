Letters to the Editor: Iceland records first mosquitoes as climate change impacts Nordic country

Get ready to be bitten

Sir — The impossible has happened. Iceland, among the few places untouched by mosquitoes because of its frigid climatic conditions, has recorded its first sightings of these bloodsuckers. Record-breaking spring temperatures in the Nordic country in recent years have made the survival of mosquitoes possible. As Icelanders prepare for the midnight sun as well as for some midnight itching in the coming months, it is a signifier of the extent of climate change. But climate-change deniers can always be trusted to dismiss the urgency of the phenomenon by saying that mosquitoes just flew to Iceland on vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srishti Kapila,

Ahmedabad

Ceiling shattered

Sir — Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party president, Sanae Takaichi, secured a historic mandate in the recent elections to become the country’s first female prime minister (“Drummer becomes first female PM of Japan”, Oct 22). This marks a significant moment for women in Japan’s male-dominated political culture. Takaichi is hailed as one of the towering figures of ultraconservative Japanese politics honed by the former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi must strive to come out of Abe’s shadow and forge her own legacy as a capable leader. Her ideology strongly aligns with the resurgent populist wave championing a brand of nationalism that is similar to Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Her tenure as Japan’s top leader would test her leadership acumen, particularly in her dealings with countries like China, Taiwan and the United States of America.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The election of Sanae Takaichi as prime minister breaks the glass ceiling in Japan. A veteran LDP leader and an ally of Shinzo Abe, Takaichi pledges economic recovery, stronger defence, and women’s empowerment. Her rise follows an internal upheaval in the LDP and marks a transformative moment in Japan’s male-dominated political landscape.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Sir — Sanae Takaichi’s ultra-conservative vision could strain Tokyo’s ties with neighbours, particularly China and South Korea. Takaichi’s promises include borrowing and spending more to build a stronger military. She needs to balance between pragmatism and populism.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Literary clues

Sir — In his article, “Beyond Gaza” (Oct 18), Ramachandra Guha is hopeful to a fault that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire would hold. The Israel-Palestine conflict is far from over as recent incidents show. Indian Leftists, being impervious to the ground realities, continue to dream of lasting peace all over the world. One should not be deluded about the fact that the ambition of both Israel and Hamas is to obliterate each other.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — That books by Joe Slovo and Octavio Paz with serious geopolitical thoughts could help find ways to resolve the prolonged conflict between Israel and Palestine has been articulated by Ramachandra Guha in his article, “Beyond Gaza”. His arguments echo the ones he made in his other contribution, “Blood on hands” (January 27, 2024). In both articles, Guha reflected on the origins of the conflict through literary works.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Effortless humour

Sir — The demise of the veteran actor, Govardhan Asrani, marks the end of an era of effortless humour and heartfelt humanity in Indian cinema (“Sholay’s pompous jailor makes a quiet exit”, Oct 21). From the iconic delivery of the dialogue, “Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai” in Sholay to the gentle warmth of his characters in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classics, Asrani embodied a rare blend of comedy, compassion, and simplicity that defined the golden age of Hindi cinema. His performances were not merely acts of laughter but reflections on life’s innocence and irony.

Swaranava Mondal,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — Govardhan Asrani graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and tried his luck in the Hindi film industry. Bengali directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Bhattacharya, Shakti Samanta and Tarun Majumdar gave Asrani ample scope in their films. His two remarkable films are Abhimaan and Sholay. Balika Badhu, directed by Majumdar, earned Asrani a Filmfare Award. Even though comedians were accorded less screentime, Asrani captured hearts with his eccentricities.

Tanuj Pramanick,

Howrah

Sir — Govardhan As­rani’s acting was far different from other comedians on screen. Of all his performances, the one that stands out is the one in Sholay.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — Gifted with ace comic timing and prowess, late Govardhan Asrani had acted with almost all leading actors of his time and the new generation, from Rajesh Khanna to Akshay Kumar.

R. Sekar,

Chennai