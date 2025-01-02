Letters to the Editor: How different will Generation Beta be?

Will they?

Sir — This year will witness the advent of the newest demographic — Generation Beta. The Beta babies, succeeding Gen Alpha and comprising those born between 2025 and 2039, are set to grow up at a time of major transformations in environment and technology. One wonders whether such transformations will set Generation Beta apart from their predecessors. Researchers have argued that sustainability will no longer be an option for Beta babies but an absolute necessity. Children, though, are a reflection of their parents. Millennials and Zoomers — they too are living in a warming planet — while having concerns for the environment, tend to be ‘convenient greens’, valuing convenience over sustainability. Will Generation Beta, then, be any different no matter how transformative the times?

Bidisha Ghosh, Ahmedabad

Grave insult

Sir — The slugfest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the last rites of the former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, was disappointing (“Flame and fury”, Dec 29). The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the BJP for mismanaging Singh’s funeral. The state media disproportionately focussed on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during the event, while Singh’s family was given inadequate space around the pyre and the general public was kept out.

It is disconcerting that the saffron party could not rise above its narrow-mindedness and honour the former prime minister, especially in the presence of several foreign dignitaries who had graced the occasion. It is even more shameful that the BJP, on finding itself cornered with allegations, resorted to its old ways of attacking the Congress for using Singh as a ‘puppet’ prime minister.

Aayman Anwar Ali, Calcutta

Sir — Manmohan Singh deserves a memorial in the capital akin to that of the former prime minister, A.B. Vajpayee (“Poor taste”, Dec 31). Singh contributed enough to India’s progress to join the pantheon of great leaders buried at Raj Ghat, a key memorial site. The arrangement of Singh’s funeral at the Nigam Bodh Ghat — none of the former prime ministers was cremated here — was a deliberate attempt to dishonour his memory. The BJP’s countercharge that the Gandhis disrespected Singh during his stint as prime minister does not hold water.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The ugly spat between the BJP and the Congress over allocating space for a memorial for Manmohan Singh is an insult to the memory of the departed statesman who always prioritised the nation’s interests and never engaged in self-promotion.

Singh’s contributions, including the implementation of various welfare measures and, above all, the much-needed reforms that transformed the Indian economy, as well as his simplicity and statesmanship, had won the hearts of most Indians.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Deep divisions

Sir — During the recent celebrations in Patna marking the birth anniversary of A.B. Vajpayee, some members of the audience protested against the singing of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, “Raghupati raghav raja ram”. Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party have alleged that Gandhi had changed the lyrics of the bhajan to include “ishwar allah tero nam” to foster communal harmony.

The discontent over the mention of ‘Allah’ is symptomatic of the divisiveness that has seeped into society. One wonders whether Vajpayee, if he were alive today, would have had such reservations.

Jang Bahadur Singh, Jamshedpur

Freed, at last

Sir — Bowing down to populist sentiments is a mistake. The ban imposed on Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses in 1988 is an example (“Freed verses”, Dec 30).

At the same time, it is also true that the significant media attention that the ban received and the controversies it created had increased the popularity of Rushdie’s book. Now that the ban has been lifted in India after 36 years, one can expect endless media debates regarding the book’s content.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Sir — In a letter to Rajiv Gandhi, the then prime minister of India, the author, Salman Rushdie, lamented that Indian democracy has become “a laughing stock” after the Central government banned his novel, The Satanic Verses. More than three decades on, the government has again managed to be the ‘laughing stock’ as a bureaucratic slip led to the revocation of the ban imposed on the book.

S.S. Paul, Nadia

Historic win

Sir — It is heartening that Koneru Humpy emerged as the winner in the women’s category at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship (“Humpy caps memorable year for Indian chess”, Dec 30). Humpy created history by becoming the second woman chess player in the world to win the title twice. It is no mean feat to compete with young players and become a world champion at the age of 37.

Her perseverance, tenacity and dedication to the game have reaped her dividends. India’s winning streak in several chess tournaments in 2024 has promised a bright future for the game.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao, Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Koneru Humpy clinching the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship title after beating Indonesia’s Irene Sukander has rounded off a significant year in Indian chess. Humpy finished with a score of 8.5/11 in the final round of the tournament. Her mental resolve remained intact despite being defeated in the very first round. Humpy’s victory will inspire more Indian women to take up chess.

Jayanta Datta, Hooghly