Letters to the editor: Can 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' still resonate with Indian households?

Second life

Sir — Reboots are the flavour of the season. The latest in the series of shows making a comeback is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired 25 years ago and reigned supreme on television screens for eight years. Ekta Kapoor, the creator, has stated that the saga of the industrialist Virani clan, which depicted real issues like extramarital affairs and marital rape in its previous run, had found resonance with Indian households. But the idea of the joint family system is a thing of the past now. One wonders whether a reboot will strike a chord with a generation that hardly comes together at even dinner tables.

Namrata Joshi,

Ahmedabad

Irony died

Sir — The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the latter’s pivotal role in brokering the Abraham Accords and pursuing peace in West Asia. On receiving the letter of nomination from Netanyahu, Trump feigned surprised at the gesture, whereas in reality he has been orchestrating his nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan has nominated him for the honour after he claimed to have negotiated peace between Islamabad and New Delhi. People are left wondering about the meaning of the Nobel Peace Prize if it is being nominated by those who choose war and terrorism, and the nominee is someone who is responsible for causing global financial slowdown.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — Without the US’s help, Israel cannot survive a day in West Asia. Israel is dependent on Donald Trump’s support to continue the genocide in Gaza. While presenting a copy of the letter addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee to Trump at the White House, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “He’s forging peace as we speak in one country... after the other.” Netanyahu claiming that he and Trump are together establishing peace in the world is laughable.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Fresh off their joint assault on Iran, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump met in the White House to take a victory lap. Even though Trump pressured Israel to end the 21-month-long war, it’s unclear how close the two are to achieving a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Even though Netanyahu has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the biggest obstacle to a ceasefire in Gaza is Netanyahu himself. A prolonged war against Hamas ensures an unpopular Netanyahu’s continuation in office. Trump is the only person who can coerce Netanyahu into a definitive ceasefire. Trump should thus ensure peace in Gaza before coveting the prize.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The spectacle of Benjamin Netanyahu meeting Donald Trump and nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize was drenched in irony. The butcher of Gaza has been involved in the mass slaughtering of Palestinians, Lebanese and Iranians, and Trump is his benefactor. These two should be ashamed to even talk about the Nobel Peace Prize.

S. Kamat,

Mysuru

Timeless guide

Sir — I cannot agree more with the sentiments that Anurag Punetha expressed in “Eternal text” (July 7). Punetha discusses the value of arguments and debates and their primacy over unquestioning obedience. This is the true essence of the Bhagavad Gita. This ancient text is not just a scripture; it is a guiding light, an elaborate discourse on the value of ethics, morality, and duty that help in shaping the character of an individual. Conflicts will never go away. It is thus prudent to imbibe the teachings of the Gita which will help us combat opposing views, not through warfare but through dialogue.

Srinjaya Bhattacharya,

North 24 Parganas

Melancholic icon

Sir — In his short span of career, the legendary actor, producer, and director, Guru Dutt, had given the world of cinema something invaluable. July 9 marked his centenary birth anniversary. He passed away at the young age of 39. His creative productions were rich in melancholy, loss and reflection. The characters he portrayed and featured remain unforgettable.

His picturisation of songs had eternal resonance and redefined the style of film-making. Among his films, Aar-Paar, Mr. & Mrs. ‘55, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam remain iconic to this day. Dutt’s poetic vision and his experimentation with cinematic techniques make him one of the best artists India has ever produced.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

Sign, please

Sir — Reading about Stefan, Novak Djokovic’s 11-year-old son, who has been collecting autographs of tennis stars at Wimbledon, reminded me of my own childhood (“Stefan, the autograph hunter”, July 9). As a kid, I, too, had the habit of collecting autographs of famous personalities. Unfortunately, hunting for autographs is not a popular hobby anymore. These days, fans only request selfies from celebrities.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta