Letters to the editor: Enjoy the fun of a wedding without entering into the lifelong commitment

Sir — Few things bring people together like a big fat wedding. But marriage is a big commitment and many are, understandably, opting out. But for those who want to enjoy the fun of a wedding without entering into the lifelong commitment of a marriage, youngsters in Indian cities have come up with a novel solution: fake wedding parties, which offer typical wedding food, music and dancing for a fee of Rs 1,499 from everyone attending. This takes the financial burden off the hosts, making such shindigs more affordable. With this fun new option, people now have even fewer reasons to get married.

Kalpana Dasgupta,

Pune

Gross negligence

Sir — The death of at least 20 people due to the collapse of a crucial bridge in Gujarat connecting the districts of Anand and Vadodara is worrying (“Don’t cross this bridge when you come to it”, July 10). Constructed in 1985, this bridge was the shortest route to reach Saurashtra from south Gujarat. This is not an isolated incident. There have been several cases of bridge and flyover collapse across the country. Like other times, this story will remain in the headlines for about 2-3 days and then be forgotten. It is crucial that old infrastructure is audited

for safety.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Sir — The Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara was the result of institutional apathy. If regular inspections had been carried out to assess the fitness of the structure, this incident would not have occurred. There should be a proper investigation into this tragedy and the officials responsible must be penalised.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Despite prior warn­ings from locals about the Gambhira bridge’s structural weakness, no preventive measures were taken by the authorities concerned. Instead of endless inquiries after a disaster has taken place, it is time for structural reforms. A fixed five-year service term that is renewable based on performance should be introduced across government sectors. This ‘hire and fire’ approach can instil responsibility, improve efficiency, and significantly reduce such avoidable disasters.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Negligence devours lives. The 40-year-old Gambhira bridge succumbed to administrative apathy. Five vehicles plunged into the river’s depths and at least 20 people were killed. The fire brigade, police, and local authorities swiftly launched rescue operations, saving five lives from the rubble and rushing the injured to hospitals. But who can erase the grief of the families that lost members? Local residents had repeatedly raised alarms but the administration turned a deaf ear. Why was there a delay in constructing a new bridge despite an approved sum of 212 crore rupees? Why was this decaying structure allowed to remain open? Regular audits of old structures, prompt repairs, alternative routes, and stringent action against the culpable are no longer mere suggestions — they are imperatives.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — The collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat exposes the hypocrisy of

the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters who are quick to attack the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal when similar incidents happen in this state. Contrary to its tall claims, the BJP government of Gujarat has not transformed the state into a role model in terms of development.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — Casualties due to bridge collapses have become commonplace in India. It has been reported that some 21 bridges on national highways in India have collapsed in three years from 2021-2024.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu