Letters to the editor: Europe's climate crisis proves nature has the best sense of humour

Nature’s revenge

Sir — A climate change event in London devoted to discussing extreme heat was cancelled due to, well, climate change. The session was called off as the venue was not equipped with a cooling mechanism to deal with temperatures reaching above 40°Celsius. Few episodes better illustrate climate change’s immediacy. For much of modern history, Europe was a stranger to heat. But that reality is changing rapidly. Some of the world’s historical carbon emitters are now facing the consequences. The irony is palpable. Nature does have the best sense of humour.

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Soutrik Deb,

Calcutta

New avenues

Sir — The editorial, “New direction” (Jun 23), highlighted the pros and the cons of the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s maiden budget in West Bengal. The government has attempted a tricky balancing act, combining ambitious economic reforms and welfare measures while managing an inherited debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore. The government has also projected a revenue deficit of 1.02% and a fiscal deficit of 2.91% of GSDP. While these targets signal a commitment to fiscal prudence, financing major infrastructure projects without increasing borrowings will be a formidable challenge.

The budget also addresses long-standing demands of state employees and job seekers. However, expanding the government payroll will place additional pressure on public finances, making private-sector job creation equally important.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — The maiden budget of the BJP government in Bengal has ticked all the boxes. It seeks to address the state’s pressing challenges through investments in infrastructure and industry while boosting education and healthcare. Stress on welfare schemes such as Annapurna Bhan­dar indicates a willingness to continue social wel­fareism despite fiscal constraints. North Bengal, which strongly supported the BJP, has been rewarded with the allocation of major institutions such as an IIT, an IIM and an AIIMS. However, the long-term success of these initiatives will depend on the government’s ability to remain committed to reform.

Rajib Sarma,

Calcutta

Sir — The Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget seeks to revitalise Bengal’s long-stagnant economy. Key proposals include a 20% hike in dearness allowance and the filling of one lakh vacant government posts with a 33% quota for women. The government has presented a focused budget covering major sectors. While the impact of these measures may not be visible immediately, they mark the beginning of a significant development process.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — The budget for the remaining eight months of the current financial year, presented by the finance minister, Swapan Dasgupta, of the new double-engine government in Bengal, is comprehensive and inclusive in its scope. It addresses virtually every major sector. The proposals appear to reflect the hopes and the aspirations of people across different sections of society. If implemented effectively, the budget has the potential to open new avenues of growth and progress for the state.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Comeback man

Sir — I wish to express my admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable performance in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup (“He’s back, but for how long”, Jun 25). At 41, Ronaldo demonstrated, once again, why he is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

By scoring twice in Portugal’s game, he became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. This achievement is a testament to his longevity, fitness and relentless pursuit of excellence. In an era when football careers are becoming increasingly demanding, Ronaldo’s ability to perform across two decades is truly inspiring.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced critics who questioned his ability to convert chances into goals after Portugal’s opening match against Congo in the ongoing FIFA World Cup by scoring twice against Uzbekistan. Becoming the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cups is not merely a testament to his exemplary skills but also a reflection of his enduring passion for the game. With retirement drawing closer and another World Cup appearance unlikely, Ronaldo will be eager to bring his illustrious international career to a fitting conclusion.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sound & fury

Sir — The maiden speech of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in the Tamil Nadu assembly was laced with punchlines. Evidently, he has not yet fully outgrown his passion for acting. A substantial portion of his speech was devoted to self-glorification and bashing the main Opposition party. Such conduct seemed out of place on the floor of an august legislative House.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu