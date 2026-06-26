Quiet peace

Forty years is a significant landmark for India’s most successful truce that ended two decades of the worst insurgency. The Mizoram peace accord, signed on June 30, 1986, has been on a prolonged voyage, cresting on the hopes and the sacrifices of an entire generation.

Four decades later, the accord stands not merely as a political settlement but as a rare demonstration of how a wounded society can choose reconciliation over resentment. In a region where insurgencies have lingered for decades and peace agreements often remain trapped in ambiguity, the Mizoram accord achieved something extraordinary: it transformed former adversaries into stakeholders in a shared democratic future.

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The accord succeeded because it recognised the dignity of all parties while demanding difficult compromises from each of them. The Mizo National Front gave up its armed struggle, accepted the Constitution and surrendered its weapons. New Delhi, in turn, demonstrated flexibility and political imagination by granting statehood and opening the doors of democratic participation.

When I asked the chief minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, this week about what distinguishes the Mizoram experience of not treating peace as a mere cessation of hostilities and making it a social compact, he highlighted the “unwavering commitment of the people of Mizoram to gain peace and harmony. Equally important have been the contributions of all political parties, the tireless efforts of civil society organizations and the guidance and support of the Church. It is a collective commitment embraced by the entire people of Mizoram.”

The magnanimous spirit that underpinned the accord was evident even in the manner of its signing. Very few know that Lalthanhawla, who stepped down as chief minister to facilitate the peace process, was supposed to sign the tripartite accord. But he felt that an official should be the signatory and asked the then chief secretary, Lalkhama, to do the honours.

The accord also benefited from statesmanship. Laldenga, the insurgent leader, chose compromise over perpetual conflict. The then prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, recognised that accommodation could serve the national interest better than coercion. The agreement was therefore not an act of surrender by one side or triumph by the other; it was a carefully crafted middle path.

Sharing a personal reflection, Lalduhoma recounted: “In 1984, at the request of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, I resigned from the Indian Police Service to contribute towards efforts to bring peace between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front. I became the first Member of Parliament to be disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law because of my stand for peace. I relinquished my position as president of the ruling party in pursuit of this cause. After I became chief minister in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me about my political journey. I proposed the development of a Peace City at Thenzawl, as Mizoram does not yet have a planned city. The Prime Minister approved Rs 10 crore for the preparation of a masterplan. We hope the Peace City will stand as a lasting symbol of the spirit and legacy of the Mizoram Peace Accord.”

Mizoram remains one of India’s most peaceful and literate states — a reminder that reconciliation is possible even after prolonged conflict, built through trust, accommodation and political courage. The lesson of Mizoram is frequently invoked elsewhere in the Northeast and beyond. But the success of the accord cannot be mechanically replicated. Its durability emerged from a unique convergence of political will, social cohesion and a collective desire to move beyond violence. Peace agreements survive not because they are flawlessly drafted but because societies choose to honour their spirit.