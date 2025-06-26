Letters to the editor: CEO reports better sleep after removing all health monitoring devices

Just rest

Sir — With hectic work schedules taking over our lives, it often seems like necessary human activities, such as sleep, need to be scheduled into our to-do lists. Many people have thus developed a dependence on applications that help them track their sleep. But these may be doing more harm than good. Recently, a CEO in the United States of America said that he has been getting more sleep and enjoying better health after getting rid of his health monitoring devices. After all, if basic bodily needs such as rest and movement become areas to be anxiously monitored, it can only contribute to our existing stress. Technological quick-fixes are not the answer to the global crisis in wellness; work culture itself needs to accommodate rest and leisure.

Rina Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Flawed idea

Sir — The Union home minister, Amit Shah, has revealed his abhorrence for the English language, stating that “those who speak English in India will soon feel ashamed” (“Myopic”, June 20). This only exposes his lack of understanding of India’s aspirations and global ambitions. English serves as a bridge language in a country with diverse tongues. English is also the language of higher education, science, medicine, law, aviation, and international trade. English in India is no longer a foreign language; it is a functional intellectual tool.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Amit Shah seems to have forgotten that English is the language that connects India with other nations around the world (“Speak English? Shame, Shame”, June 20). He has tried to denigrate English to promote Hindi and thrust it down the throats of non-Hindi-speaking Indians. His latest diatribe against English has been rightly condemned by people from different walks of life.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The importance of the English language in India, or for that matter in the world, cannot be overemphasised. Despite consistent efforts by successive governments, Hindi has not been able to replace English as the predominant language of communication across states. There should be no conflict between English and other Indian languages. Let us not forget the contributions made by the service sector to our economy because of some Indians’ command over English.

Ardhendu Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — The statement by Amit Shah that Indians will soon feel ashamed to speak English is both distasteful and misguided. English is no longer just a colonial legacy to be ashamed of. It is a vital link language that empowers millions of Indians. It connects diverse linguistic regions within India and opens global opportunities in education, employment, trade, and technology. While promoting Indian languages is important, denigrating English undermines its immense practical value. India’s linguistic pride should rest in inclusivity, not in creating cultural guilt over a language that continues to serve and empower its speakers.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Sir — The Union home minister has conveniently forgotten that English is now a universal language and a basic requirement for Indian engagement internationally in fields such as education, business, trade and investments. English serves as the unifying force in a country like India where multiple languages are spoken by diverse groups of people.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — English continues to be an effective lingua franca between the Centre and the non-Hindi-speaking states. In this context, Amit Shah’s attack on the language is problematic. In Tamil Nadu, English is given preference in educational institutions apart from the mother tongue, Tamil. Why is the Union government showing an aversion towards English when it is an accepted and convenient means of communication? It is important for our native languages to flourish but that does not have to happen at the cost of English.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — With his statement about English speakers soon being ashamed, Amit Shah presumably wanted to bring to our attention the importance of native languages. But to assert the value of something, it is not necessary to demean, deride or mock something else. While India has many native languages, the fact remains that the country needs a common language. Unfortunately, discourses around language are exploited by politicians to create conflict.

Anil Bagarka,

Mumbai

Sir — Amit Shah has conveniently forgotten that the prime minister, Narendra Modi, had chosen Shashi Tharoor as one of our representatives for the Operation Sindoor’s diplomatic outreach primarily for his command over the English language. Tharoor was appointed to lead a key all-party delegation on an international mission tasked with presenting India’s position on terrorism originating from Pakistan. This despite the fact that his own party did not nominate him for this. Shah must realise that English is a universal language whereas Hindi cannot travel beyond Indian borders or even, for that matter, within the country.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Sir — India’s strength lies in its linguistic diversity. By framing English as a foreign language and shaming it, Amit Shah tried to fuel the flames of linguistic chauvinism. This is especially dangerous in a country where disputes over language have often triggered regional violence.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The Union home minister’s remarks about English speakers soon feeling ashamed are both unfortunate and deeply misguided. English plays a vital role in India’s pluralistic society, enabling communication across linguistic boundaries and linking citizens to global opportunities. It supports essential sectors like information technology and strengthens the nation’s presence in international business, academia, and diplomacy. To frame English as a threat to Indian culture ignores its proven utility

and its entrenchment in our daily lives.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai