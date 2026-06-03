Letters to the editor: Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform shopping experience

Digitally dressed

Sir — The e-commerce revolution shifted shoppers from stores to screens, sparing them the ordeal of long queues and overly attentive salespersons. But Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform the shopping experience even more fundamentally. Reliance Retail's new fashion chain, Azorte, doubles up as an AI laboratory, featuring smart trial rooms where customers can browse and select outfits digitally. Its AI-powered scanning technology analyses a shopper's height, body shape, and skin tone before recommending outfits. Importantly, each of these choices and interactions is getting stored as data. Does that mean that shoppers would rather prefer being surveilled by an AI stylist to a nagging salesperson who is just trying to earn a commission?

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Akanshya Nair,

Hyderabad

Deep stain

Sir — It is unfortunate that political violence has, once again, reared its ugly head in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power in the state ("Rage spills over", May 31). Such violence damages the social fabric, undermines democratic values, and creates an atmosphere inimical to economic growth. It cannot be dismissed as routine post-poll unrest. The attempt to settle political scores through violence reflects a disturbing degeneration of political culture. In a democracy, all parties must have the freedom and the space to carry out their activities.

It would be disingenuous to assume that the BJP had no role in the attacks on the Trinamool Congress leaders, Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. It would be naive to accept the explanation that these incidents were merely spontaneous expressions of public anger. The BJP, which won the assembly election on the appeal of Hindutva, must remember that power is meant to serve the public, not to suppress political opponents.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The recurring cycle of political violence in Bengal is a tragic reflection of how power continues to eclipse principle ("Shameful", June 1). The assault on Abhishek Banerjee underscores a deeper malaise: when governance becomes hostage to vengeance, democracy loses its moral core. Bengal’s proud legacy of intellect and culture is being tarnished by this descent into mob fury. The rule of law must prevail over partisan rage.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — A day after TMC's second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee, was assaulted by the crowd in Sonarpur, another party member of Parliament, Kalyan Banerjee, was attacked in his own constituency. Such incidents of violence must be addressed firmly by the Suvendu Adhikari government. Citizens may harbour grievances against the previous TMC government but that does not entitle them to take the law into their own hands. West Bengal must project a positive image if it hopes to attract investment, generate employment, and usher in a new era of development.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — In Oscar Wilde's novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, every moral transgression committed by Dorian was reflected not on his face but on his portrait. A similar metaphor may be drawn in the case of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. For years, whatever excesses were attributed to Abhishek Banerjee and his aides appeared to be absorbed by Mamata Banerjee’s public image. That protective shield has weakened, exposing both to mounting public scrutiny and political setbacks.

Ajit Singhee,

Calcutta

Sir — What exactly is unfolding in West Bengal after the election results? Has the change of power represented a democratic transition or merely a shift in political dominance? The persistent attacks on TMC members point to a troubling deterioration in the state's political climate. Now that the electoral process is over, the BJP has resorted to hooliganism. This volatile atmosphere, underscored by attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, bodes grave consequences for the state.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The attack on Abhishek Banerjee by a mob, though unacceptable, was perhaps a manifestation of the anger and the frustration that had accumulated among sections of the public during the TMC’s 15 years in power. As a member of Parliament, Banerjee was often seen as projecting authority. His close association with controversial political figures further contributed to this perception. History repeatedly demonstrates that in a democracy the ultimate authority rests with the people rather than those who wield power. No leader, however influential, is immune from public judgement.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — West Bengal has long been associated with a culture of political violence. Yet the recent attacks on and public humiliation of the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee expose serious lapses in the state's law-and-order machinery. The editorial, "Shameful", rightly observed that disaffection cannot be allowed to take the form of lumpenism.

If elected representatives can be subjected to such threats and attacks, one can only imagine the insecurity faced by ordinary citizens. Such brazen acts of mob violence and organised intimidation must be dealt with firmly.

Manzar Imam,

Purnea, Bihar

Golden voice

Sir — Suman Kalyanpur, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89, deserved far greater recognition than she received. Her soulful voice gave timeless appeal to songs such as "Na na karte", "Tumne pukara"

and "Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche". Her magical collaborations with Mohammed Rafi continue to enchant generations.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai