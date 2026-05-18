India rejects Dutch concerns on media freedom and minority rights during Modi trip

The government has pushed back on Dutch concerns about minority rights and media freedom at a time bilateral ties have been elevated to a strategic partnership, showcasing India’s religious and linguistic diversity while asserting that economic progress had been achieved without compromising on democratic principles.

The forceful pushback came from Sibi George, secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry (MEA), in response to a question from the Dutch media about Premier Rob Jetten reportedly saying during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit that the Netherlands and the European Union were worried about media freedom and minority rights.

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It is not clear where Jetten made these remarks but more than one member of

the Dutch media referred to it at the MEA’s media conference at The Hague on Modi’s visit.

Stating that these questions are asked because of a lack of understanding of India, George dwelt on India’s religious, linguistic and culinary diversity, underscoring that four religions have originated in India and all major religions of the world have come to India and flourished.

“The Jewish religion was in India for more than 2,500 years. Continuously coexisted. India is perhaps only one of those very few countries where the Jewish population never faced persecution…. Christianity came to India immediately after the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Continued to flourish in India.…Christianity came to India much before it came to Europe…. Islam came to India during the time of Prophet Muhammad himself and flourished in India…. Whenever in any part of the world there was persecution in the past, they all came to India and thrived in India….”

Referring to the number of smartphones in India — 900 million — the secretary said: “Everyone has the freedom of expression, freedom of press in the country. And that makes our democracy a very noisy democracy and we are proud of that…. Everything we have achieved, the economic progress, today we are the largest, fastest-growing large economy in the world. Eight per cent growth for the last 25 years. And how did we achieve it? Without compromising on our democratic principles.”

George also clarified that he had not seen the statement Jetten is reported to have made, turning the focus on the major takeaways of Modi’s visit that saw the bilateral relationship being elevated to a strategic partnership. During the visit, Tata Electronics signed a deal with Dutch technology giant ASML to build a major semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

Several agreements were signed on water management with India hoping to tap into Dutch expertise in this segment. “The two leaders noted the progress made under the Strategic Partnership on Water in building upon the synergies between the water-related requirements of India and the expertise and experience of the Netherlands,” a joint statement said.

On the West Asia conflict, both leaders expressed deep concern over the situation, expressed hope for “lasting peace” and called for “freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any restrictive measures”.