Letters to the editor: The curious case of 12 tons of KitKat that disappeared somewhere between Italy and Poland

Sugar rush

Sir — Europe has seen many dramatic heists: art stolen from museums, diamonds vanishing mid-flight, even the occasional missing royal corgi. Yet nothing quite matches the theft of 12 tons of KitKat that disappeared somewhere between Italy and Poland. One can imagine the thieves conducting a high-speed getaway, fuelled entirely by wafer and cocoa, leaving behind a trail of crumbs like a sugary Fast and Furious sequel. But the authorities must act quickly. Chocolate will melt and evidence disappear. And if the thieves begin eating their inventory, the trail could vanish entirely, replaced by energetic criminals on a sugar high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradipta Biswas,

Calcutta

Take stock

Sir — The article, “Poor cousin” (Mar 26), raises concern about Britain’s continued reliance on the United States of America despite its diminishing influence. The discussion of historical ties, military dependence, and Brexit explains why Britain appears hesitant to act independently. Many readers may not realise how these factors shape foreign policy today. A clearer public debate about defence capability and European cooperation is necessary. Policymakers should explain whether closer alignment with Europe offers practical benefits rather than presenting loyalty to Washington as the only option.

A.K. Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Britain’s defence capacity deserves closer scrutiny following the concerns highlighted by Timothy Garton Ash about declining armed forces. The article notes that allies increasingly view Britain with pity rather than respect. That perception has consequences for diplomacy and security. Public understanding of defence spending and readiness remains limited. A discussion about military priorities would help citizens evaluate policy choices. Strengthening capability does not require hostility towards allies, yet credibility depends on resources, planning, and political will.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — Brexit’s impact on Britain’s global standing receives careful attention from Timothy Garton

Ash. The argument that leaving the European Union reduced Britain’s influence in Washington warrants in-depth examination. Membership of the EU

once gave Britain leverage within Europe and across the Atlantic. Without that position, diplomatic weight inevitably changed. Reconsidering closer European cooperation

may therefore be practical rather than ideological. Public debate should focus on economic, security, and diplomatic outcomes instead of revisiting past arguments.

Aloke Kr Mookherjee,

Calcutta

Packed cities

Sir — The piece, “The urban illusion” (Mar 26), by Roshan Pandey mentions Jane Jacobs’s observation about cities created by everybody which highlights a growing concern in India. Rapid urban migration is concentrating opportunity while weakening rural autonomy. Selling land for urban survival leaves families dependent on unstable work and expensive services. Policymakers should prioritise decentralised education, healthcare, and employment in smaller towns. When essential services exist locally, migration becomes voluntary. Balanced regional development would ease the pressure on metros and restore dignity to rural communities. This deserves urgent national attention from lawmakers today.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The growing discussion about time poverty in Indian cities deserves attention. Long commutes and extended work hours are shaping unhealthy routines. Dinner times shifting late reflect structural problems rather than personal choice. The boom in food delivery services indicates loss of household control over time. Urban planning must prioritise shorter commutes, public transport, and flexible work cultures. Without these changes, burnout and anxiety among professionals and students will continue rising. This is a public health issue requiring immediate policy response.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Beloved player

Sir — Mohamed Salah’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season will mark the end of an extraordinary chapter in English football. His goal record, creativity, and consistency placed him among Liverpool’s greatest players alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. His presence encouraged cultural acceptance among supporters from different backgrounds. Fans celebrated his faith and identity with pride. This connection between player and community strengthened football’s social value. Salah’s influence demonstrates how sporting excellence can shape attitudes and bring diverse communities together meaningfully.

G. Bhat,

Mumbai

Sir — Mohamed Salah’s success reflects the growing global character of the Premier League. African players such as Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure achieved remarkable feats, yet Salah’s influence stands apart. His journey from Egypt to Liverpool inspired migrant communities.

Jayanta Sasmal,

Calcutta