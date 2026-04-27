MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 April 2026

Fine print: Editorial on the unprecedented voter turnout in first phase of Bengal polls

The SIR generated fear of mass disenfranchisement, forcing migrant and white-collar workers to return to their home state to vote in large numbers

The Editorial Board Published 27.04.26, 08:33 AM
People show their Voter ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast votes on a hot summer day during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station at Bolpur, in Birbhum district, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

People show their Voter ID cards as they wait in a queue to cast votes on a hot summer day during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station at Bolpur, in Birbhum district, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI

Data released by the Election Commission of India on Saturday suggest that the voter turnout in the first phase of Bengal’s assembly election was a little over 93%. This, undoubtedly, is an unprecedented, impressive development. Earlier, on Friday, a bench of the Supreme Court, commenting on the record voter turnout, expressed satisfaction and remarked that this testified to a robust democratic process. There is, however, a different way of interpreting the rise in voters’ numbers. Firstly, there is the arithmetic. The Special Intensive Revision of Bengal’s electoral rolls, a contentious exercise, had led to a dip in the total number of voters — by an estimated 12%. So a rise in the voting percentage was not surprising. There is a second, even more telling, causal factor behind the high electoral participation. The SIR’s nature was both peculiar and exclusionary in this state. In Bengal, the EC introduced parameters for ineligibility — the mysterious ‘logical discrepancy’ criterion — that were not applied in the case of other states undergoing the SIR. There have been innumerable incidents of bona fide voters alleging that they were stripped of their electoral rights: the voluminous number of applicants for adjudication at the appellate tribunals is a case in point. This random, exclusionary edge of the SIR generated fear of mass disenfranchisement, forcing migrant constituencies as well as white-collar workers to return to their home state to vote in large numbers. The EC’s data also reveal that women, another constituency that bore the brunt of the SIR, had turned out to vote en masse in the first phase. Public participation was, indeed, high; but a subterranean element of anxiety and unease may have been the principal factor.

This leads to a set of questions that merit scrutiny. Can voters’ turnout that is the consequence of the dread of disenfranchisement be a testament to the potency of a democracy? The query is all the more pertinent given the fact that an august institution, one of democracy’s minders, stands accused of stoking this collective sense of exclusion by conducting a routine bureaucratic exercise in an allegedly arbitrary, insensitive manner. Another relevant query cannot be dismissed either. Should an election, with the attendant clause of voters’ turnout, be the only yardstick for judging the strength of a democracy? Should not the unbiased nature of institutions count as well in this context? These are deliberations that the republic must engage with urgently.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal Polls Assembly Elections Op-ed The Editorial Board
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Land, incentives, trust: What Bengal's next govt must fix to attract investment

While the state has done reasonably well in nurturing its small and medium enterprise sector, it has failed to attract big-ticket industrial projects
Mamata Banerjee at the road show from Lansdowne to Kalighat Fire Station on Sunday.  Picture by Bishwarup Dutta
Quote left Quote right

Wherever voting took place, they (BJP) are taking criminals wrapped in blankets to seize EVMs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT