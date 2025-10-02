Zubeen Garg’s manager, event organiser arrested; sent to 14-day police custody

Assam Police on Wednesday arrested Zubeen Garg’s manager and the primary organiser of the North East Festival (NEF) in connection with the death of the singer-composer in Singapore last month.

Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta were flown to Guwahati early in the morning and produced before the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup (Metro), who remanded the duo to 14 days’ police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special director-general of police (CID) M.P. Gupta, who is heading the 10-member special investigation team probing Zubeen’s death, said in Guwahati that Mahanta was detained at Delhi airport on Tuesday night on his arrival from Singapore based on a look-out notice issued against him. Sharma was picked up from a place between Delhi and Haryana, he added.

“We have got a 14-day police remand. We will question them during this period. Investigation in the case is proceeding rapidly,” Gupta said.

Photographs of the arrested duo flooded social media, with users demanding the case be taken to its logical end at the earliest.

A case was registered against Sharma and Mahanta on September 20 under BNS sections dealing with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence. Both of them were asked to appear before the SIT by October 6, a move that came under widespread criticism and prompted the state government to expedite the process.

The Opposition parties have demanded that the probe be handed over to the CBI.

The arrest took place amid mounting clamour for a transparent and thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the 52-year-old singer.