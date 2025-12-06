MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam police say investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death nears completion, chargesheet to be filed on December 12

Munna Prasad Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.12.25, 04:09 PM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File picture

The investigation into the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg is nearing completion, with the charge sheet set to be filed on December 12, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Garg passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Speaking at a press conference, Special Director General of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

Gupta, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into Garg’s death, added that seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses have been examined.

He declined to share further details, noting that more information will be revealed once the charge sheet is submitted.

