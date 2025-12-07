Congress begins grassroots outreach in Assam to shape public driven 2026 manifesto

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday launched a statewide campaign from Dibrugarh “to create a people-driven manifesto and vision document” ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.

The campaign, titled “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress”, appears inspired by the erst­while Tarun Gogoi govern­ment’s popular slogan “Raijor Podulit Raijor Sarkar”.

Senior APCC leaders, in­cluding state unit president Gaurav Gogoi, manifesto committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi and Dibrugarh dis­trict president Bipul Rabha, inaugurated the campaign in the presence of multiple com­munity organisations.

As part of the outreach, party leaders will directly interact with diverse groups. Over the next few weeks, booth, mandal and district committees will place more than 4,000 “aspirational boxes” at high-footfall locations such as markets, community halls, tea garden labour lines, bus stops, playgrounds and areas near schools and colleges to collect public feedback.

By month-end, Congress teams divided into five groups will travel across Eastern, Central and Western Assam, the Barak Valley and hill dis­tricts. They will meet farmers, labourers, contractors and youths during a statewide yatra, the party said.

Bordoloi, the Nagaon MP, said the initiative seeks to build a road map reflecting the needs of all communities. “This is not just for an election but for the future. We want a manifesto that truly rep­resents the people,” he said. Congress workers will gather views on salaries, employ­ment and everyday concerns.

Party insiders said the Congress, out of power since 2016, must work hard to pose a credible challenge and senior leaders need to “freeze person­al ambition” and reduce per­ceived cosiness with the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi said Opposition parties will hold a joint convention in January to present a united vi­sion for Assam while criticis­ing the BJP-led government. “We want to be servants of the people, not the king,” he said.