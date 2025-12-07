MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

BPF declines pre poll tie-up with BJP as party evaluates voter dynamics for 2026

Party leadership indicates willingness for post poll deal while focusing on regional development and navigating sensitivities in Bodoland politics

Umanand Jaiswal Published 07.12.25, 04:08 AM
Rihan Daimary

Rihan Daimary Facebook

The Bodoland Peo­ple’s Front (BPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam, has ruled out a pre-poll alliance with the party for next year’s Assembly elections.

BTC deputy chief Rihan Daimary clarified the BPF’s stand during a media inter­action at a victory rally in Biswanath district on Satur­day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be no pre-poll alliance, but there is a possibil­ity of a post-poll understand­ing because the BPF cannot form the government on its own,” Daimary said. “Our focus is on development in the BTC region. We’ll go with whoever can form the govern­ment.”

A party needs 64 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly to form a govern­ment. The Bodoland Territo­rial Council, which comprises five districts, has 15 Assembly seats.

Daimary’s statement quells speculation of a BPF­BJP tie-up in 2026. Sources said the BPF is wary of al­ienating Muslim voters, who form a sizeable chunk in the BTC.

“The BPF has three Mus­lim councillors. A BJP alli­ance could hurt its prospects,” a source said.

RELATED TOPICS

Assam Government Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s largest airline nosedives. Where is Rakesh Gangwal when IndiGo needs him?

With 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday and systems in chaos, experts ask whether the airline can get back on an even keel without the aviation ace who built it
Virat Kohli
Quote left Quote right

Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT