BPF declines pre poll tie-up with BJP as party evaluates voter dynamics for 2026

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam, has ruled out a pre-poll alliance with the party for next year’s Assembly elections.
BTC deputy chief Rihan Daimary clarified the BPF’s stand during a media interaction at a victory rally in Biswanath district on Saturday.
“There will be no pre-poll alliance, but there is a possibility of a post-poll understanding because the BPF cannot form the government on its own,” Daimary said. “Our focus is on development in the BTC region. We’ll go with whoever can form the government.”
A party needs 64 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly to form a government. The Bodoland Territorial Council, which comprises five districts, has 15 Assembly seats.
Daimary’s statement quells speculation of a BPFBJP tie-up in 2026. Sources said the BPF is wary of alienating Muslim voters, who form a sizeable chunk in the BTC.
“The BPF has three Muslim councillors. A BJP alliance could hurt its prospects,” a source said.