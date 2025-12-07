BPF declines pre poll tie-up with BJP as party evaluates voter dynamics for 2026

The Bodoland Peo­ple’s Front (BPF), an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam, has ruled out a pre-poll alliance with the party for next year’s Assembly elections.

BTC deputy chief Rihan Daimary clarified the BPF’s stand during a media inter­action at a victory rally in Biswanath district on Satur­day.

“There will be no pre-poll alliance, but there is a possibil­ity of a post-poll understand­ing because the BPF cannot form the government on its own,” Daimary said. “Our focus is on development in the BTC region. We’ll go with whoever can form the govern­ment.”

A party needs 64 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly to form a govern­ment. The Bodoland Territo­rial Council, which comprises five districts, has 15 Assembly seats.

Daimary’s statement quells speculation of a BPF­BJP tie-up in 2026. Sources said the BPF is wary of al­ienating Muslim voters, who form a sizeable chunk in the BTC.

“The BPF has three Mus­lim councillors. A BJP alli­ance could hurt its prospects,” a source said.