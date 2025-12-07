Centre steps in as Tezpur University unrest grows over leadership and stalled academics

The Union edu­cation ministry on Saturday rushed a three-member team to strife-hit Tezpur University to find a way out of the protest that has crippled the central university since November 27.

Led by higher education secretary Vineet Joshi, the team was greeted by a large gathering of students, teach­ers and non-teaching staff at the campus gate in a show of solidarity for the ongoing agi­tation seeking the removal of vice-chancellor (VC) Shamb­hu Nath Singh, who has not been seen on campus since September 22.

The visit came a day after senior-most professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, cit­ing provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, suo motu assumed charge as act­ing vice-chancellor to “bring normalcy” to the campus and restart stalled end-term exam­inations from December 8. The university has been under a complete shutdown since No­vember 27, with all academic and administrative work sus­pended and exams from De­cember 3 cancelled.

The crisis escalated on Thursday when Singh con­vened an online board of man­agement (BoM) meeting from Delhi and the BoM reportedly decided to appoint Mass com­munication professor Joya Chakraborty as pro vice-chan­cellor. Chakraborty declined the post, and the Tezpur Uni­versity United Forum (TUUF) — which is spearheading the agitation — and sections of faculty immediately rejected the BoM meeting as “illegal” and “procedurally flawed”.

On Thursday night, the university community de­cided to invoke the act. Bhat­tacharyya, a professor of computer science and engi­neering, wrote to the Union education ministry and in­formed it that, in the absence of a pro VC and given the “long absence” of the incumbent, the senior-most professor was empowered to discharge the vice-chancellor’s duties.

He cited a recent reply in the Lok Sabha by Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar, who had clarified that if the office of the VC fell vacant and no pro-VC was available, the senior-most pro­fessor would perform the VC’s duties until a new appointment or the return of the incumbent.

On Saturday, the ministry team held a nearly four-hour meeting with representatives of students, teachers and staff. The protesters blocked the main gate of the university after no concrete steps were announced during the meet­ing. According to sources, the ministry team remained in­side the campus at the time of filing this report. A protester said the team had assured a visitorial inquiry and tried to impress upon accepting the decision of the “legitimate” BOM meeting. The outcome was not officially disclosed till late evening.

