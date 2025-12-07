MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Centre steps in as Tezpur University unrest grows over leadership and stalled academics

Students and staff push back against administrative decisions while uncertainty over exams and governance fuels tension during the intervention

Umanand Jaiswal Published 07.12.25, 03:41 AM
The protest continues at Tezpur University on Saturday

The Union edu­cation ministry on Saturday rushed a three-member team to strife-hit Tezpur University to find a way out of the protest that has crippled the central university since November 27.

Led by higher education secretary Vineet Joshi, the team was greeted by a large gathering of students, teach­ers and non-teaching staff at the campus gate in a show of solidarity for the ongoing agi­tation seeking the removal of vice-chancellor (VC) Shamb­hu Nath Singh, who has not been seen on campus since September 22.

The visit came a day after senior-most professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, cit­ing provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, suo motu assumed charge as act­ing vice-chancellor to “bring normalcy” to the campus and restart stalled end-term exam­inations from December 8. The university has been under a complete shutdown since No­vember 27, with all academic and administrative work sus­pended and exams from De­cember 3 cancelled.

The crisis escalated on Thursday when Singh con­vened an online board of man­agement (BoM) meeting from Delhi and the BoM reportedly decided to appoint Mass com­munication professor Joya Chakraborty as pro vice-chan­cellor. Chakraborty declined the post, and the Tezpur Uni­versity United Forum (TUUF) — which is spearheading the agitation — and sections of faculty immediately rejected the BoM meeting as “illegal” and “procedurally flawed”.

On Thursday night, the university community de­cided to invoke the act. Bhat­tacharyya, a professor of computer science and engi­neering, wrote to the Union education ministry and in­formed it that, in the absence of a pro VC and given the “long absence” of the incumbent, the senior-most professor was empowered to discharge the vice-chancellor’s duties.

He cited a recent reply in the Lok Sabha by Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar, who had clarified that if the office of the VC fell vacant and no pro-VC was available, the senior-most pro­fessor would perform the VC’s duties until a new appointment or the return of the incumbent.

On Saturday, the ministry team held a nearly four-hour meeting with representatives of students, teachers and staff. The protesters blocked the main gate of the university after no concrete steps were announced during the meet­ing. According to sources, the ministry team remained in­side the campus at the time of filing this report. A protester said the team had assured a visitorial inquiry and tried to impress upon accepting the decision of the “legitimate” BOM meeting. The outcome was not officially disclosed till late evening.

