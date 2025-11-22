MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 November 2025

Sikkim to roll out online permits for travel to Nathu La, Lachen and other high altitude zones

According to an official, travellers will be able to apply online and receive QR based permits, which will allow quicker checks at various security points

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.11.25, 09:06 PM
A view of snow-covered roads along the Tsomgo-Nathula route, in Sikkim, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

A view of snow-covered roads along the Tsomgo-Nathula route, in Sikkim, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. PTI

Sikkim is preparing to modernise its permit issuance system for travel to high altitude and border sensitive areas, with the government set to shift the entire process to a digital platform, a senior official said on Saturday.

Tourism Department Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said the new mechanism is designed to replace manual paperwork for Restricted Area Permits and Protected Area Permits and will streamline visits to locations such as Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, Lachen, Lachung and Zuluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rao, travellers will be able to apply online and receive QR based permits, which will allow quicker checks at various security points. He added that the platform will synchronise data across agencies including tourism, police, transport and the Army to enable real time verification.

Also Read

“Trial runs are currently being conducted with a limited group of operators. We expect a wider rollout soon,” he said.

Rao noted that the initiative is part of the state’s effort to reduce delays, ease tourist movement and maintain efficient oversight in sensitive zones.

RELATED TOPICS

Sikkim Travel Lachen Lachung
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, two hospitalised after chemical leak in Mumbai’s Andheri industrial area

A search operation is underway at the site and the National Disaster Response Force has been alerted, an official said
Sonam Wangchuk
Quote left Quote right

In jail, he (Sonam) is enjoying Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Tales of Prison Life’

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT